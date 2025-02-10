How to get tickets for the Frank Bruno Gala Dinner Tour in Thailand

Image via frankbruno.co.uk (modified)

Frank Bruno, one of Britain’s most beloved boxing legends, is making his final tour in Thailand this March. The former WBC heavyweight champion will be hosting a series of gala dinner events across Pattaya, Bangkok, Hua Hin, and Koh Phangan.

The gala dinner, called An Evening With British Icon Frank Bruno, offers a rare opportunity for you to hear Bruno’s personal stories about his career, from stepping into the ring with Mike Tyson to finally becoming world champion. He will also speak candidly about his battles beyond boxing, including his well-documented struggles with mental health.

Since this year marks 30 years since he won the WBC heavyweight title, it will be a special night for fans. Here’s everything you need to know about the gala dinner and how to get your tickets.

What to expect at the Frank Bruno Gala Dinner in Thailand

Frank Bruno
Frank Bruno. Image via danaboutthailand.com

There are few names in British boxing that carry the same weight as Frank Bruno. Rising through the ranks in the 1980s, he became a national icon not only for his power in the ring but also for his personality outside of it.

His fights with Mike Tyson (twice!), Lennox Lewis, and Tim Witherspoon remain some of the most memorable in heavyweight history, but it was his victory over Oliver McCall at Wembley Stadium in 1995 that cemented his place as WBC heavyweight world champion. That moment was a defining one in the history of British sport.

You’ll hear stories about these fights from the man himself at the gala dinner tour in Thailand. Bruno will invite you to relive the highs and lows of his career that captivated millions. Outside of boxing, he’s also open about his struggles, his resilience, and the mental battles that were just as tough as anything he faced in the ring.

The tour will also feature interviews, Q&A sessions, and photo opportunities. And since it’s a gala dinner, you can enjoy an international buffet and free-flow beer, wine, and soft drinks while Bruno shares his stories.

Moreover, you’ll have the chance to take home something special. There will be exclusive memorabilia for sale, plus an auction and a raffle where you can win signed items. So, if you’ve ever wanted a piece of boxing history, this is your shot.

Four cities and four nights across Thailand

Frank Bruno Gala Dinner Tour in Thailand
Frank Bruno Gala Dinner Tour in Pattaya. Image via danaboutthailand.com

The Frank Bruno Gala Dinner Tour will take place across four locations in Thailand

The gala dinner will run from 6.30pm to 10pm each night.

Tickets are priced at 2,800 baht per person, which, considering it includes an international buffet and unlimited beer, wine, and soft drinks, is an incredible deal.

For groups, a table of eight is available for 20,800 baht, and a table of ten costs 25,000 baht. If you’re booking as a business, you’ll also get a custom table placard with your logo.

How to secure your tickets for the Frank Bruno Gala Dinner Tour in Thailand

Book your spot for the Frank Bruno Gala Dinner Tour in Thailand by emailing dan@choicegroupasia.com or dropping a WhatsApp message to +66 86 155 2500. Just make sure to include your name, the number of tickets you need, and which city’s event you’re attending.

Tickets are limited (and Pattaya is already close to selling out!). Plus, it’s a pre-booked event, so there will be no sales on the night.

This tour is, by all indications, the last time Frank Bruno will be hosting an event of this kind in Thailand. For many fans, especially those who remember his career as it happened, this will be the final chance to share a room with the man himself, hear his stories first-hand, and reflect on one of the most remarkable boxing journeys in history.

For more information, visit danaboutthailand.com.

