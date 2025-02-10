Scorching summer alert: Thailand to sizzle with record highs

Picture courtesy of Thai News

The Land of Smiles is about to feel the heat, according to the Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) which is forecasting an intense, scorching, summer season from late February till mid-May.

Temperatures are predicted to soar to a blistering 42-43 degrees Celsius, with sporadic thunderstorms offering a fleeting respite from the inferno.

Advertisements

In the northern regions, residents are in for a rollercoaster ride. While early and mid-March promises sweltering days beneath a blanket of thick fog, mornings in the north and northeast will offer a brief cool relief, thanks to a lingering high-pressure front from China. But don’t pack away those woollies just yet, the chill will make guest appearances as the front weakens.

As March draws to a close, a pesky low-pressure cell is expected to park itself over the north, fuelling the mercury’s rise. To add to the steamy mix, southeasterly winds will carry moisture from the Gulf of Thailand, enveloping most areas in stifling humidity, while some places will feel the burn with very hot conditions indeed.

April and May will usher in a period of transition, with skies turning wild as the seasonal shift kicks in. Prepare for sudden bouts of hot, sticky weather punctuated by thunderstorms, thanks to the brewing shift from southeast or southern winds to the southwest monsoon.

Down south, from March till April’s end, easterly and southeasterly winds will keep the thunder rumbling, drenching 20-30% of the region. Over the waves, both the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea will see mild activity with heights hitting around 1 metre, PPTV reported.

Come May, the heavens will open further, particularly lashing the southern west coast with relentless rain affecting 60-80% of the area.

Advertisements

Prepare for some serious soaking, with heavy to very heavy downpours and Andaman Sea waves swelling to a robust 2-3 metres, while the Gulf faces more tempered turbulence at 1-2 metres due to the southwest monsoon’s advance.

Cautionary Notes:

Fire Hazards: This season’s infernal forecast is ripe for sparking fires and forest blazes. Caution is urged to reduce the risk of flare-ups while using fuels.

Health Warnings: From late March to mid-April, the extreme and prolonged heatwave could spell trouble, particularly for vulnerable groups like the ill, elderly, and young children. Staying out of the sun’s fierce grasp is advised, with frequent checks on family members to ensure their readiness for the soaring temps.

Gear up, Thailand, as the sizzling saga of summer unfolds, bringing fire, floods, and a fierce clash of the elements that’s not to be missed. Stay hydrated, stay safe, and keep those umbrellas close, just in case the sky decides it’s showtime!