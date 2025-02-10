Monk’s stroll with women on Jomtien Beach raises concerns

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A monk was photographed walking with a woman on Jomtien Beach, sparking debate over the appropriateness of the situation.

The photos, taken by a local yesterday, February 9, show the pair enjoying the sunset, raising questions about the monk’s authenticity.

The monk, estimated to be between 35 and 45 years old, was accompanied by three women 35 to 60 years old. After the sunset, the group visited a roadside market on Jomtien Beach, browsing for souvenirs and food items.

Witnesses, including local vendors, reported seeing the monk walking closely with the women, dressed in white, and taking photos together, which many found inappropriate.

A vendor mentioned that the group purchased balm for muscle pain relief and noted they did not speak Thai, leading to doubts about the monk’s authenticity. Despite their attire suggesting they were a monk, the behaviour raised concerns among locals, reported KhaoSod.

The online community has been vocal about the incident, urging relevant officials to investigate and verify whether the monk is genuine.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a man dressed as a monk was detained by police in Khon Kaen after residents reported suspicious behaviour. The alleged monk claimed he found methamphetamine on the roadside and consumed it. He also stated he was genuinely ordained but had not yet received official documentation.

On January 20, a report surfaced about a man resembling a monk, wearing sunglasses and a wool hat, walking along Mittraphap Road in the Khon Kaen municipality area. The man was seen crossing the road to a U-turn point controlled by a tunnel system before heading towards the mouth of the tunnel near a petrol station.

Local police officers, upon receiving a tip-off, arrived to investigate. When asked for his monk identification, the man failed to produce any.

Further inspection of his belongings, including a bag and a pouch, revealed several foil papers and lighters. Upon removing his hat, it was discovered that he had long hair.

