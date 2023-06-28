Chiang Mai’s 5 best eco-friendly hotels

PHOTO: Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai

Surrounded by lush mountains and thick jungles, Chiang Mai is a total paradise for nature enthusiasts. And obviously, staying at an eco-friendly hotel is right up there on every visitor’s list of must-dos. Good news: Chiang Mai’s eco-game is strong!

Eco-friendly hotels here have really stepped it up a notch. Imagine hanging out with majestic elephants in sanctuaries, or chowing down on scrumptious meals made from local ingredients. A vacay in this northern gem is sure to impress everyone with even the slightest green heart.

5 Most Eco-friendly hotels in Chiang Mai

Address: Mae Rim-Samoeng Old Road, Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50180.

With Lanna-styled pavilions that overlook rice fields and Mae Rim Valley mountains, The Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai is the perfect place to stay. Antiques and galleries are nearby and its mountainous location is just 15 minutes away from the Doi Suthep-Pui National Park.

Guests can certainly enjoy the 5 star resort’s infinity pool and the world-renowned spa. Moreover, visitors can enjoy the KHAO restaurant where upscale northern and vegetarian Thai cuisine is offered. And, all of its restaurants source a large portion of their produce from the Royal Project, which is an initiative that promotes organic and sustainable farming. Rural communities are supported in this project, making it a feel-good resort in which to stay.

Pricing: 8,968 – 28,430 Baht.

Address: 2 soi 1, Nawatgate Road, Tambon Watgate, Muang, Chang Moi, 50000 Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Just a stone’s throw away from Chiang Mai’s vibrant Night Market lies the incredible 137 Pillars House – a 10-minute stroll, to be precise, making it the ideal base for exploring the city’s top attractions. But that’s not their only selling point; as an eco-friendly gem, they’ve gone above and beyond to ensure sustainability and style go hand-in-hand.

Originally a grand teak house from the turn of the 20th century, 137 Pillars House acted as the headquarters and residence for a British company with pioneering rights to Thailand’s teak forest logging and export. Now, this lovingly restored teak homestead takes centre stage at the 30-suite luxurious boutique resort that opened its doors in March 2012.

Step inside and you’ll discover a world where eco-consciousness and luxury coexist in perfect harmony. One notable example? The highly photogenic, energy-efficient 25-metre lap pool that boasts a fabulous green wall, reaching two to three stories high and enveloped in lush vines – doing its part to keep the pool naturally cool while providing quite the Instagram-worthy background.

Moreover, the hotel has made admirable environmental strides. By bidding adieu to single-use plastics, opting for sustainable suppliers and ramping up their recycling game, they’re leading the charge for a greener future. And the innovation doesn’t stop there. Efficient systems for air conditioning, lighting, and swimming pools have also been woven into the resort.

Address: 6 Ratchamanka 9 Alley, Tambon Si Phum, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200.

Rachamankha a Member of Relais & Chateaux, is a boutique hotel that is located by the Sunday Market and the Old City Wall. This eco-friendly hotel features energy-efficient buildings, with solar-powered lighting. Furthermore, its rooms use natural teak wood. The hotel is in an idyllic setting, surrounded by jungle with an outdoor pool in the centre. Each room is also equipped with free WiFi, flat-screen TVs, a personal safe, minibar, and en suite bathroom. Here, guests can relax and take in the surrounding scenery by just looking outside or swimming at the beautiful pool.

However, guests may also want to take advantage of the massage services at the hotel’s Pool Spa where tranquillity meets tropical. The hotel also features a library where guests can plan their next adventure on the free computers and internet. Upon waking up for the day, visitors can use the courtyard restaurant to eat breakfast or stop by throughout the day for a bite to eat. The restaurant features Asian, Chinese, European, and American cuisines.

Address: 22/2 Nimmana Haeminda Rd Lane 9, Tambon Su Thep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200.

Akyra Manor is a luxurious all-suite hotel with spa amenities to surely make anyone’s stay a slice of paradise. Additionally, this eco-friendly hotel features local Chiang Mai artists’ works as well as adhering to a plastic-free pledge. Guests here can get woven shopping bags to replace plastic bags for shopping at the local markets. Featuring spacious, urban suites with outdoor spa baths and a rooftop infinity swimming pool, this hotel has thought of it all. Just a short walk from Nimman Haemin Road, the hotel is conveniently located by chic boutiques, galleries, and coffee shops. Furthermore, it is less than 3 km from the city centre.

The suites also feature a separate sofa seating area and a balcony where guests can take in the beautiful nature. And, if going outside for a drink is too much of a hassle, the rooms also feature a stocked minibar for convenience. Guests can also enjoy locally sourced toiletries and Italian meals at the hotel’s state of the art show kitchen and pizza oven. Moreover, Akyra makes a night out easy as its rooftop bar and pool can provide hours of fun.

Address: 123 Charoenprathet Rd T.Changkran Muang, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100.

Anantara Chiang Mai Resort is great for business travellers and leisure travellers alike as it offers a prime location with modern, high-tech amenities. Here, eco-conscious guests can be assured by the hotel’s usage of a certified sustainability programme. The effort includes supporting turtle and elephant conservation as well as aiming to cut energy consumption by 10% each year. Moreover, reducing, reusing and recycling waste is practised. Complete with a writing desk, business travellers can find comfort in working from home. Moreover, the hotel offers a restaurant, babysitting, butler service and car rental that makes holidays all the more easy.

The resort’s top-class conference rooms and business centre also make it more convenient for business travellers. The riverside resort is definitely a winner as it transcends guests into a colonial wonderland. And, at night, the resort comes to life with beautiful floating candles wading in reflective ponds, with an unparalleled view.

With natural surroundings, visiting Chiang Mai is on many travellers’ bucket lists. And, rightfully so, a trip to this northern Thailand area also provides relaxation as well as bragging rights for those who stay in eco-friendly hotels. Moreover, without sacrificing amenities, these hotels have definitely taken care towards the environment, while serving guests at an unparalleled level.

