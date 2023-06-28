Prachinburi locals discover monk-like termites, place bets on lucky lottery numbers

PHOTO: KhaoSod

In a rather unusual discovery, residents of Prachinburi province have witnessed the appearance of strange monk-like termites and long-haired young women termites. Found on the road to the eucalyptus forest near the ancient woods in the Ya Naree district, these peculiar termites have stirred up the curiosity of the locals. The sighting took place during yesterday evening.

The substantial termites, producing an uncanny similarity to the figures of Buddhist monks and young women sitting in a knees-up position, were observed towering when the villagers arrived at the scene. As per the elder of the area, the forest is ancient and was supposedly haunted, filled with muffled cries of children at night. It was a customary practice for quite a few of the locals to venture out in the night for hunting frogs and pick mushrooms, reported KhaoSod.

A shocking revelation also came from the aged villagers about the burial of stillborns or those who died during childbirth in these woods, as hospital visits were not common practice at the time.

The villagers asserted their belief in hidden treasures as their reasoning for the termites’ presence, leading to a group of them making offerings for good luck and fortune at the site. The sight of the termite mound, which curiously resembled a monk alongside another mound looking like a long-haired woman in a knees-up position, became a spot to pray for luck.

They lit incense sticks and requested the spirits of the termites to bless them with prosperity and luck, which resulted in the number 541, which they ventured to buy as a lucky lottery ticket for the national draw on July 1. The villagers are holding onto their belief in a lively lottery win.

