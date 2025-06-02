Man found dead in Surat Thani hot springs pool

A 55 year old man was discovered deceased in a hot springs pool in the Phunphin district of Surat Thani early today, June 2.

Police indicated that the man had a pre-existing medical condition which might have led to a loss of consciousness, resulting in drowning.

Media reports identified the deceased only as Wichan from Nakhon Si Thammarat. He was found unclothed in the pool, with his clothes neatly placed nearby.

Reports revealed that Wichan had travelled from Thung Yai district on Sunday evening for a therapeutic session in the hot springs. He informed staff of his intention to stay overnight. Another visitor discovered his body early today, June 2, prompting a police notification.

Investigators suggested that Wichan’s underlying illness could have caused him to faint in the hot water, leading to drowning. No evidence of foul play was found at the scene, reported Bangkok Post.

Rescuers from the Kusolsattha Foundation retrieved the body, which was sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Relatives have been contacted to collect the body for religious rites, according to the police.

In similar news, employees were left stranded when their shuttle bus never arrived, only to later discover the driver dead inside the parked vehicle. It’s suspected he may have suffered a medical shock the previous night. Two lottery tickets were found in his bag, and police are fast-tracking an autopsy to confirm the exact cause of death.

On May 30, Police Lieutenant Colonel Pleng Phankaew, deputy investigator at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station, received a report about a body found in a staff bus parked along Pathon Road, directly across from the station in Pratu Chai subdistrict. Medical personnel from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital, along with Ayutthaya Ruam Jai Association officers, were called to the scene for assistance.