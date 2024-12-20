6 festive picks to watch in the final countdown to Christmas!

Published: 17:29, 20 December 2024
56 3 minutes read
With only 6 days left until Christmas, it’s the perfect time to get into the holiday spirit with some of the best shows, movies, and animations. Whether you’re curled up with hot chocolate, hanging with friends, or just enjoying a quiet night in, these picks will fill your days with festive joy. From heartwarming series to animated classics, here are six picks that’ll make your even more special.

6 movies, shows, and animations to watch before Christmas

Gilmore Girls

PHOTO: via IMDb

Gilmore Girls might not scream Christmas, but trust us, it’s the perfect pick for a cosy night in. Picture this: you, your friends or someone special, snuggled up with hot chocolate, fairy lights glowing, and Lorelai and Rory bringing all the small-town charm.

This show isn’t just heartwarming, it’s like a warm hug for your holiday vibes. If you’re looking for something comforting to set the mood this Christmas, this is it. You’ll thank us later!

Home Alone

PHOTO: via IMDb

If we’re talking about Christmas movies, how can Home Alone not come to mind? It’s a timeless classic that never gets old, no matter how many times you watch it.

The story follows 8-year-old Kevin McCallister, who’s accidentally left behind when his family rushes off for a Christmas vacation to Paris. At first, Kevin is thrilled to have the house to himself, cue all the fun, mischief, and unlimited junk food. But things take a turn when two bumbling burglars, Harry and Marv, target his home.

What makes Home Alone unforgettable is how Kevin, using his wit and homemade booby traps, defends his house in the most hilarious ways. From paint cans swinging down the stairs to icy sidewalks, it’s pure chaos and holiday fun. And, of course, it all ties back to the Christmas spirit, family, forgiveness, and love.

Honestly, it’s not Christmas until you’ve seen Kevin outsmarting the bad guys and reuniting with his family under that big Christmas tree.

Klaus

PHOTO: via IMDb

Klaus (2019) is a new holiday classic with heartwarming character growth and clever storytelling. It’s not just visually stunning, it’s packed with heart.

The story follows Jesper, a spoiled postman sent to a gloomy town where no one even sends letters. He’s ready to give up until he meets Klaus, a toymaker with a house full of handmade toys. Together, they start delivering toys to kids who write letters, sparking a chain reaction of kindness in the town.

It’s more than just holiday traditions like stockings and gift-giving, it’s about joy, healing, and building community. If you’re looking for a fresh take on Santa’s origin that’ll warm your heart, Klaus is a must-watch.

Princess Switch

PHOTO: via IMDb

The Princess Switch (2018) is one of those feel-good Christmas rom-coms that you just can’t skip during the holidays. It’s got everything, twists, romance, and that magical holiday charm. Honestly, people might brush it off as another cliché Christmas flick, but it’s such a fun reminder of how life can surprise you.

 

The story follows Stacy, a no-nonsense Chicago baker, and Lady Margaret, a stressed-out duchess, who switch lives for two days. It’s a classic ‘life swap’ with plenty of heart. Stacy finds herself falling for Prince

Edward, while Margaret embraces the simple life and sparks a connection with Stacy’s bestie, Kevin. Sure, it’s predictable, but that’s part of the charm! By the end, there’s a royal wedding, a hint of more love on the way, and just enough sweetness to leave you smiling.

Barbie in a Christmas Carol

PHOTO: via IMDb

Barbie in A Christmas Carol is one of those must-watch animations with a heartwarming twist on Dickens’ classic. People often overlook Barbie, thinking she’s just a plastic doll, but this story delivers a touching message about generosity and change.

 

Set in Victorian London, it follows Eden Starling, a selfish singer who’s taught a lesson by three Christmas spirits. From her strict childhood to the struggles of her kind-hearted employees and a bleak future, Eden’s journey is all about finding the joy of giving. It’s a beautiful reminder that even the glitziest can have a change of heart.

The Polar Express

PHOTO: via IMDb

Another holiday classic that never loses its magic. If you’re looking for something that’ll instantly get you into the Christmas spirit, this is it.

The story follows a young boy who, on Christmas Eve, boards a magical train headed to the North Pole. Along the way, he meets other children and experiences incredible adventures, all while learning about the importance of believing in the Christmas spirit.

With stunning animation, a heartwarming story, and a bit of that holiday wonder, The Polar Express is the perfect movie to watch when you want to feel the Christmas magic. It’s a journey that’ll leave you believing in the magic of the season.

Now that you’ve got the ultimate list for your holiday season, we’d love to hear from you! Which of these films are you most excited to watch? Or maybe you’ve already seen them all. Whether it’s a classic or a new favourite, let’s keep the Christmas cheer going!

For a sweet treat this Christmas, don’t miss our guide to the 7 best Christmas tree cakes in Bangkok.

Photo of Phuwadech Sombatdee

Phuwadech Sombatdee

Graduating with a bachelor’s degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Mos is a dynamic content creator exploring exciting new areas of social media, pop culture, and lifestyle. His internship in creative content sparked his passion for this career path.

