Thailand’s LGBTQ tourism surge as spending hits record high

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

Thailand is fast becoming the globe’s top LGBTQ travel destination, with spending among LGBTQ tourists skyrocketing 38% to over 73,000 baht per trip, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The number of first-time LGBTQ visitors has also jumped 19.9%, signalling a major shift in the country’s tourism landscape.

Advertisements

Following the Marriage Equality Act, LGBTQ travellers have increasingly inquired whether Thailand is truly ready to be a premier LGBTQ-friendly destination.

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT Deputy Governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas, revealed that one of the most common questions from European tourists is whether Thailand has dedicated LGBTQ-friendly services, as many visitors seek welcoming spaces and like-minded people.

In response, TAT has reassured travellers that Thailand’s renowned hospitality industry already embraces LGBTQ tourists, same-sex couples, and honeymooners, offering inclusive and luxurious experiences.

A 2024 survey found that romantic tourism travellers, including LGBTQ visitors, spent 73,535 baht per trip, a 37.72% increase from 2023. Daily spending also surged 42.39%, averaging 6,722 baht per traveller.

TAT’s findings suggest LGBTQ tourists prefer premium hotels and exclusive travel experiences, making them a highly lucrative segment in the market.

Advertisements

The survey also revealed that LGBTQ visitors typically stay 10.94 nights in Thailand, with 97.32% choosing hotels or resorts. Notably, 68.97% of LGBTQ travellers were first-time visitors, highlighting Thailand’s growing appeal as an LGBTQ-friendly hotspot.

Among Thailand’s top romantic destinations, Bangkok remained the most popular at 62.5%, though slightly down 6.28%. Phuket surged to 47.77%, up 26.77%, while Krabi skyrocketed by 28.57%.

Globally, the LGBTQ travel market contributes over US$200 billion (6.64 trillion baht) annually. The United States leads in spending at $63.1 billion, followed by Brazil at US$26.8 billion. With Thailand embracing LGBTQ-friendly tourism, its status as a must-visit destination is only set to grow, reported KhaoSod English.

Foreign tourists are pouring into Thailand in record numbers, undeterred by safety concerns following the high-profile abduction of Chinese actor Wang Xing, who was trafficked to an illegal call centre in Myanmar last month.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported 3.97 million arrivals as of February 2, a 21% increase from last year. Chinese tourists led with 710,687 arrivals, despite some tour cancellations over security fears.

January arrivals surged 22% to 3.7 million, driven by Chinese New Year celebrations. The holiday week alone saw 946,958 tourists, up 7.5% from the previous week.

To ease concerns, Thai authorities have strengthened safety measures. China remains Thailand’s largest tourist market, with 6.7 million out of 35.5 million travellers in 2024 expected to come from the country.