Good Goods’ new concept store in Central Phuket Floresta exudes the Andaman Sea’s vibe

Good Goods storefront in Phuket | PHOTO: Good Goods

Good Goods, the Thai local-wisdom products with a contemporary style and excellent quality, is established to uphold cultural heritage and support the Thai community. The proceeds from the sale of products will be reinvested in long-term community development under the management of “Central Tham Social Enterprise Company Limited,” which was registered in 2018. Good Goods’ operational guidelines align with the strategic core of the “Central Tham,” Better Together, which fosters equal opportunities, reducing inequality, while supporting local economic growth, job creation, and sustainable income generation.

The project prioritizes knowledge and skill sharing, as well as support for sales channels and marketing communications, all while committing to environmental preservation. This commitment encourages a greener planet and promotes sustainable tourism across all sectors. The first good goods branch has its debut in 2019 as a concept store in the centralwOrld. It is very popular among Thais and foreign tourists. The second branch is a flagship store opened in 2022 at the Jing Jai Market in Chiang Mai, and the third branch was recently opened on 1 March 2024, at the Central Phuket Floresta shopping centre, Floor G, Hug Thai Zone.

Pichai Chirathivat, Executive Director of the Central Group, stated…

“Good Goods’ ability to grow into a third location is attributed to our dedication to fostering community and society, making local-wisdom products become a desirable national brand. We recognize the potential of community-sourced goods to be transformed into modern items by matching current styles while preserving the locals’ exquisiteness and individuality. In addition, we want to integrate Thai values, raise the community’s standard of living, and develop careers. Our aspirations are for communities to live well, farmers to have a fair income, and villages’ handicrafts to be recognized and appreciated for their exquisiteness. “Everyone should lead fulfilling lives, both by the mission we have and in their own desires.”

When it comes to Good Goods’ distinctiveness, its Thainess and modern design all together make it so appealing. Wherever “Good Goods” opens, it shows the uniqueness of that province in the decorations, such as the new Good Good’s concept store in Phuket located in the Hug Thai zone, Floor G of the Central Phuket Floresta shopping centre. The store is separated into two sections: the main store and the kiosk, with a total area of over 370 square meters, designed and decorated with the theme “A Pearl of Andaman.” The kiosk section was designed to resemble an island surrounded by seawater, similar to Phuket’s landscape.

For the main store’s decoration, its ceiling features curving shapes that resemble waves, and because it is constructed of various coloured materials, its floor gives the impression of a white sand beach with a gradient that represents waves colliding and merging. For the cafe bar within the main store, clear glass blocks have been used to embellish the walls. When sunlight hits these blocks, it creates the illusion of sunshine reflecting off the sea, harmoniously and contemporarily showcasing Phuket’s identity and aura. The products in the store can be divided into 4 primary categories: fashion, craft, spa and fragrance products, and processed food and coffee café.

The highlighted products at Good Good’s concept store in Phuket are as follows:

Batik collection includes ready-to-wear clothing and bags made by the Saloma Community Enterprise in Su-ngai Kolok District, Narathiwat Province. The eye-catching designs and colours of the batik cloth are created by hand sketching with candles, a valued and distinctive indigenous local wisdom. Coral collection showcases the lovely hues and patterns of real coral on ready-to-wear items appropriate for a relaxed vibe. Toei Panan (Pandanus) woven bags are made by Toei Panan Community Enterprise in Ban Du Hun, Trang Province. From a native plant from southern Thailand. bags come in a range of forms. Bags with fish motifs are a distinctive design designed specifically for Good Goods in Phuket. Good Goods x ISSUE Special Collaboration Collection is co-designed by Roj-Bhubawit Kritpholnara, the legendary designer who founded ISSUE, Thailand’s leading fashion brand. The collection includes garments, bags, and accessories inspired by the “Rajakanya Crown Flower (Dok Rak) Fabric Pattern,” a royal fabric pattern given by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, and the elephant logo of Good Goods. Fishing net bags are handcrafted from sea fishing nets, fishing trap nets, and ropes by Chiang Mai residents. The bags are strong, stretchy, and colourful. The café zone serves popular menu items such as “Cha Thai” and “Cha Thai Ice Cream,” which are made with the robust flavour of Ceylon tea, and “Mak Prao,” a beverage made with Chiang Rai’s forest-preserving coffee, Bhu Chee Deun, blended with freshly squeezed, fragrant, sweet coconut water.

Additionally, there are activities within the store, such as decorating customized bags with letters created by special artists from the Autistic Thai Foundation, making and tasting Thai tea, and creating latte art.

Promotions in celebration of the new store’s launch: The promotions run from today till 31 March 2024 at the good goods store, Central Phuket Floresta shopping centre, Floor G, Hug Thai Zone.

Receive a complimentary* Good Goods shopping bag when spending a minimum of 1,000 baht. Receive a complimentary* woven bag (size L) in recognition of people with disabilities and a 22-ounce of Cha Thai, when spending a minimum of 3,500 baht.

