Tying the Thai: Same-sex love wins big in the Land of Smiles

Love takes centre stage in the Land of Smiles as same-sex couples across Thailand can legally say “I do” at any district office nationwide and even at Thai embassies abroad starting from January 23.

This monumental shift comes thanks to the groundbreaking tying the Thai: love wins big in the Land of Smiles, granting same-sex couples the same legal rights as their heterosexual counterparts.

To mark this historic Marriage Equality Day, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) invites beaming couples to celebrate with a mass marriage registration extravaganza at Paragon Hall, nestled in the heart of Siam Paragon.

This joyous event, scheduled from 8.30am to 4.30pm, promises to be a festive affair for all. Couples eager to declare their devotion on this momentous day, whether at the vibrant Siam Paragon or within any of Bangkok’s 50 buzzing districts, are urged to fill in the online form ahead of time to secure their spot.

For those ready to embark on their new journey, make sure to bring your ID cards or equivalent government-issued documents, along with household registration papers.

Foreign lovebirds must come equipped with their passports and single status certificates – sourced from either their home countries or their respective embassies in Thailand.

To ensure a smooth process, registration guidelines are conveniently available in both Thai and English through the provided link. Let the celebrations begin, reported Pattaya News.

The BMA anticipates that approximately 300 same-sex couples will get married in Bangkok on January 23 when the Marriage Equality Law comes into effect.

Preparations for the event are underway, with Bangkok Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon visiting district offices to oversee arrangements for marriage registrations. District officials have received training to guide couples through the necessary steps and procedures.

Couples are encouraged to complete online forms to expedite the registration process. It is expected that around 300 couples will register on January 23.

At present, over 100 couples have pre-registered. Among them, 67 have chosen to formalise their marriages at the Siam Paragon shopping complex, with the remainder opting for various district offices.