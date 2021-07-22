Connect with us

Best of

Hua Hin’s most amazing beach resorts

Avatar

Published

 on 

Stock photo via SCB

The seaside resort town of Hua Hin is definitely quite popular with locals and expats alike. Thus, as the area is located along the Gulf of Thailand, it is the perfect getaway for those working and living in Bangkok. Furthermore, the area is known for its beautiful landscapes as well as unique activities for everyone to do.

Hotels here offer great prices for all kinds of travellers’ budgets. What is most amazing about these hotels, is that almost all feature a pool and beachfront location. With spas and delicious cuisines, each hotel makes it possible for visitors to enjoy a slice of paradise in the Gulf of Thailand. 2 and 3 finished

5 Most Amazing Hua Hin Resorts

1. Villa Maroc Resort Pranburi

Popular with business and leisure travellers alike, Villa Maroc offers quality rooms near the Pranburi coastline, and romance district of Hua Hin. Moreover, guests here can take advantage of well-planned amenities including top class fitness facilities, an outdoor pool, hot tub, steam room and garden. Listed as a 5 star resort, it is clear why Villa Maroc tops our list of the most amazing resorts in Hua Hin.

With Moroccan architecture, the hotel’s aura is that of an upscale exoticism. Here, visitors can easily access the Night Market, Klai Kangwon Palace and the Sam Roi Yot National Park. Villa Maroc offers rooms for every traveller with 15 different types in which to choose from.

Facilities: Private beach, hot tub, sauna, spa and wellness centre, bar, swimming pool, library, water park, steam room

Pricing: 3,808 baht-22,326 baht

Address: 165/3 Moo 3 Paknampran, Pranburi Prachuap Khirikhan 77220 Thailand, Pranburi, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77220

Hotel Reviews of Villa Maroc Resort Pranburi Hua Hin / Cha-am Thailand

Villa Maroc Resort Pranburi

2. InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

With a beautiful premise, this resort is one of the best in which to stay in Hua Hin. If you want to feel like a celebrity, this hotel definitely offers some amazing photo ops. With private balconies, you can be sure to have your own space to take in the beautiful scenery. Additionally, the resort is near the BluPort Hua Hin Resort Mall and just 5 minutes away from the beach.

Guests can pamper themselves at the spa, or take a sports day and go golfing on the resort’s golf course. Moreover, if you want to relax and cool off, taking a dip in one of the resort’s 2 pools is delightful. Kids can go to the onsite babysitter if adult guests want to get away for a bit. Lastly, the resort offers a complimentary shuttle if you want to venture out for some sightseeing.

Facilities: 159 rooms, refrigerators, DVD players, private balconies, WiFi, toiletries, hairdryers, spa, golf course, swimming pools, concierge services, babysitting, shuttle.

Pricing: 4,681 baht-14,205 baht.

Address: 33/33 Petchkasem Road, Prachuabkhirikhan, 77110, Hua Hin, Thailand.

InterContinental Hua Hin Resort - Hotel Reviews &amp; Photos

InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

3. Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas

Centrally located in Hua Hin, the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas is just steps from Hua Hin Beach. And, if you came by train, the hotel is only a 13 minute walk from the Railway Station. Featuring beautifully designed rooms, with minibars, flat-screen TVs, desks, and safety deposit boxes, it is easy to call the Centara your temporary home.

Venturing outside, guests can definitely take part in other recreational amenities including tennis courts, pools, and a steam room. The premises also features a picnic area for a lunch or dinner outside with your family. And, the resort’s central location makes it a great starting point in which to check out other places in Hua Hin.

Facilities: Air conditioning, minibars, TVs, desks, safety deposit box, tennis courts, pools, steam room, picnic area.

Pricing: 3,848 baht-17,605 baht.

Address: 1 Damnernkasem Road, 77110, Hua Hin, Thailand.

Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin , Hua Hin

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas

4. Devasom Hua Hin Resort

Devasom Hua Hin is a SHA certified hotel, renowned for its exclusive private beach and beautiful decor. Here, guests can be sure to get excellent rooms that feature decor reminiscent of Hua Hin’s 1910 era. However, international standards are also fused into its furnishings, making it an interesting and comfortable place to spend your nights.

Guests can make full use of the hotel’s daily shuttle service, making commuting to/from Hua Hin City Market an ease. The hotel courtyard also offers an outdoor area where guests can gather and even reserve for events such as birthday parties and other celebrations.

Facilities: Swimming pool, massage, beach, bar, library, coffee shop, hot tub, balcony/terrace

Pricing: 4,172 baht-8,277 baht

Address: 1446/23 Petchkasem Road (Km. 207), Huaisaitai, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

Devasom Hua Hin Resort (SHA Certified), Hua Hin / Cha-am | 2021 Updated Prices, Deals

Devasom Hua Hin Resort

5. Hyatt Regency Hua Hin Hotel

This luxurious hotel serves as a great starting point for those wanting to experience Hua Hin attractions. Located directly on the beach and just 3 kms from the town centre, guests surely can find peace and relaxation without compromising access to attractions. Home to the award-winning Barai Spa, getting a massage here is definitely recommended.

Additionally, golf enthusiasts also find the Hyatt Regency a great place to stay as it is no more than 10 minutes away from at least 7 world-class golf courses. Here, guests can sign up for tennis and golf lessons or take part in a kayaking challenge. Moreover, with restaurants and bars onsite, visitors will find endless ways to entertain themselves while taking in the beautiful oceanside scenery.

Facilities: Salon, fitness center, spa, massage, library, beach, horseback riding, tennis court, game room, coffee shop, balcony/terrace

Pricing: 2,925 baht-17,900 baht

Address: 91 Hua Hin-Khao Takiab Road, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand

Hyatt Regency Hua Hin Guest Photos

Hyatt Regency Hua Hin Hotel

In Hua Hin, beachside hotels have been done right, so to say. Featuring exquisite views and decor, staying in one of these accommodations is like experiencing paradise right by the ocean. Guests can be sure to get a good night’s sleep while indulging in spas and swimming. Additionally, their central locations offer convenient access to shopping at the new village themed shopping malls, and taking in the scenery at national parks.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Best of15 seconds ago

Hua Hin’s most amazing beach resorts
Coronavirus (Covid-19)44 mins ago

Nonthaburi security guard commits suicide waiting for bed
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Bodies in BKK streets, interprovincial travel curbed, prison surge
Sponsored1 day ago

How Foreigners Can Attain Business Visa in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

3 months of lockdown needed to ease situation, says KKP research
Best of2 hours ago

Bangkok’s Top 5 Mexican Restaurants with Delivery
Bangkok2 hours ago

6,040 amphetamine pills seized at Bangkok airport, package en route to Isreal
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

7 food factories in Kanchanaburi test employees, 100+ test positive
Best of3 hours ago

The 5 Best Hostels in Phuket
Best of3 hours ago

Best of Phuket’s Boutique & Luxury Hotels
Thailand3 hours ago

Vaccine Jai program aims to fight Covid-19 related suicide
Bangkok3 hours ago

Parks, hair salons and other additional closures in Bangkok until August 2
Best of3 hours ago

Best Beachfront Hotels in Phuket
World4 hours ago

Nestle’s “Negrita” cookie to get new, non race based name
Thailand4 hours ago

Monkey sneaks into Lop Buri home and steals food from the refrigerator – VIDEO
Thailand4 hours ago

6 people arrested after police raid sex party at Bangkok hotel
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending