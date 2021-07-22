Best of
Hua Hin’s most amazing beach resorts
The seaside resort town of Hua Hin is definitely quite popular with locals and expats alike. Thus, as the area is located along the Gulf of Thailand, it is the perfect getaway for those working and living in Bangkok. Furthermore, the area is known for its beautiful landscapes as well as unique activities for everyone to do.
Hotels here offer great prices for all kinds of travellers’ budgets. What is most amazing about these hotels, is that almost all feature a pool and beachfront location. With spas and delicious cuisines, each hotel makes it possible for visitors to enjoy a slice of paradise in the Gulf of Thailand. 2 and 3 finished
5 Most Amazing Hua Hin Resorts
1. Villa Maroc Resort Pranburi
Popular with business and leisure travellers alike, Villa Maroc offers quality rooms near the Pranburi coastline, and romance district of Hua Hin. Moreover, guests here can take advantage of well-planned amenities including top class fitness facilities, an outdoor pool, hot tub, steam room and garden. Listed as a 5 star resort, it is clear why Villa Maroc tops our list of the most amazing resorts in Hua Hin.
With Moroccan architecture, the hotel’s aura is that of an upscale exoticism. Here, visitors can easily access the Night Market, Klai Kangwon Palace and the Sam Roi Yot National Park. Villa Maroc offers rooms for every traveller with 15 different types in which to choose from.
Facilities: Private beach, hot tub, sauna, spa and wellness centre, bar, swimming pool, library, water park, steam room
Pricing: 3,808 baht-22,326 baht
Address: 165/3 Moo 3 Paknampran, Pranburi Prachuap Khirikhan 77220 Thailand, Pranburi, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77220
2. InterContinental Hua Hin Resort
With a beautiful premise, this resort is one of the best in which to stay in Hua Hin. If you want to feel like a celebrity, this hotel definitely offers some amazing photo ops. With private balconies, you can be sure to have your own space to take in the beautiful scenery. Additionally, the resort is near the BluPort Hua Hin Resort Mall and just 5 minutes away from the beach.
Guests can pamper themselves at the spa, or take a sports day and go golfing on the resort’s golf course. Moreover, if you want to relax and cool off, taking a dip in one of the resort’s 2 pools is delightful. Kids can go to the onsite babysitter if adult guests want to get away for a bit. Lastly, the resort offers a complimentary shuttle if you want to venture out for some sightseeing.
Facilities: 159 rooms, refrigerators, DVD players, private balconies, WiFi, toiletries, hairdryers, spa, golf course, swimming pools, concierge services, babysitting, shuttle.
Pricing: 4,681 baht-14,205 baht.
Address: 33/33 Petchkasem Road, Prachuabkhirikhan, 77110, Hua Hin, Thailand.
3. Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas
Centrally located in Hua Hin, the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas is just steps from Hua Hin Beach. And, if you came by train, the hotel is only a 13 minute walk from the Railway Station. Featuring beautifully designed rooms, with minibars, flat-screen TVs, desks, and safety deposit boxes, it is easy to call the Centara your temporary home.
Venturing outside, guests can definitely take part in other recreational amenities including tennis courts, pools, and a steam room. The premises also features a picnic area for a lunch or dinner outside with your family. And, the resort’s central location makes it a great starting point in which to check out other places in Hua Hin.
Facilities: Air conditioning, minibars, TVs, desks, safety deposit box, tennis courts, pools, steam room, picnic area.
Pricing: 3,848 baht-17,605 baht.
Address: 1 Damnernkasem Road, 77110, Hua Hin, Thailand.
4. Devasom Hua Hin Resort
Devasom Hua Hin is a SHA certified hotel, renowned for its exclusive private beach and beautiful decor. Here, guests can be sure to get excellent rooms that feature decor reminiscent of Hua Hin’s 1910 era. However, international standards are also fused into its furnishings, making it an interesting and comfortable place to spend your nights.
Guests can make full use of the hotel’s daily shuttle service, making commuting to/from Hua Hin City Market an ease. The hotel courtyard also offers an outdoor area where guests can gather and even reserve for events such as birthday parties and other celebrations.
Facilities: Swimming pool, massage, beach, bar, library, coffee shop, hot tub, balcony/terrace
Pricing: 4,172 baht-8,277 baht
Address: 1446/23 Petchkasem Road (Km. 207), Huaisaitai, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120
5. Hyatt Regency Hua Hin Hotel
This luxurious hotel serves as a great starting point for those wanting to experience Hua Hin attractions. Located directly on the beach and just 3 kms from the town centre, guests surely can find peace and relaxation without compromising access to attractions. Home to the award-winning Barai Spa, getting a massage here is definitely recommended.
Additionally, golf enthusiasts also find the Hyatt Regency a great place to stay as it is no more than 10 minutes away from at least 7 world-class golf courses. Here, guests can sign up for tennis and golf lessons or take part in a kayaking challenge. Moreover, with restaurants and bars onsite, visitors will find endless ways to entertain themselves while taking in the beautiful oceanside scenery.
Facilities: Salon, fitness center, spa, massage, library, beach, horseback riding, tennis court, game room, coffee shop, balcony/terrace
Pricing: 2,925 baht-17,900 baht
Address: 91 Hua Hin-Khao Takiab Road, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand
In Hua Hin, beachside hotels have been done right, so to say. Featuring exquisite views and decor, staying in one of these accommodations is like experiencing paradise right by the ocean. Guests can be sure to get a good night’s sleep while indulging in spas and swimming. Additionally, their central locations offer convenient access to shopping at the new village themed shopping malls, and taking in the scenery at national parks.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
