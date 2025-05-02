Trat Discovery campaign offers island perks and free flight prizes

Island escapes, foodie finds and lucky draws fuel fresh travel buzz in southeast Thailand

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, May 2, 2025
Trat Discovery campaign offers island perks and free flight prizes
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in partnership with Bangkok Airways and local tourism operators, has kicked off the Trat Discovery: Island and Beyond campaign – a bold push to supercharge tourism in Thailand’s eastern region with discounts, rewards, and premium travel experiences.

Running from May 1 (yesterday) to August 20, the campaign offers exclusive perks for Bangkok Airways passengers flying to Trat province and members of its FlyerBonus programme. Even general travellers can join in by scanning a QR code at participating venues. Over 50 shops, cafes, and accommodations across Trat, Koh Chang, Koh Mak, Koh Kood, and Chanthaburi are offering discounts and a chance to win free domestic flight tickets – 10 prizes in total.

Spend just 200 baht at a participating location, fill in your details, and drop the coupon into a lucky draw box. The prize draw will be held on September 1, with winners announced via the @TratDiscovery Facebook and Instagram pages.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the campaign is designed to match today’s travel trends – short trips, small groups, social media-worthy destinations, and a hunger for unique food and local experiences. With its scenic beaches, authentic island life, and creative culinary scene, eastern Thailand ticks all the boxes.

Trat is especially known for its water-based adventures and local specialities like golden pineapple curry and GI-certified fruits. Nearby Chanthaburi tempts with a fusion of sweet and savoury dishes, gemstone markets, and handcrafted souvenirs made from sedge mats. Don’t miss quirky experiences like wrapping yourself in mineral-rich sand at Sai Daeng Beach or strolling through the heritage dessert community at Khlong Nong Bua.

“We want to inspire people to travel more often and experience soft power through food, wellness, and outdoor activities.”

Bangkok Airways’ Director of Tourism Marketing and Partnerships, Plearnpis Kosolutasarn, added that the airline is proud to connect travellers to these rich cultural and coastal gems with superior service and seamless routes, reported ข่าวเด็ด.

Travellers can learn more by visiting the Trat Discovery social media pages or booking directly through Bangkok Airways at Call Centre 1771 or 02-270-6699.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

