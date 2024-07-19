Injured Thai man warns motorists after staged accident, extortion

Photo via Channel 8

A Thai man is warning fellow motorists in the Isaan province of Udon Thani after two suspects staged an accident in an attempt to extort 30,000 baht from him. The thugs then beat him up when he refused to pay.

The 44 year old victim, Sarn, told Channel 3 that the incident occurred on the Don Kloy-Dongyang-Phibunrak Road in Udon Thani province while he was driving with his wife on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 17. A Toyota Vigo pickup suddenly crashed into his car, after which two men got out and rushed towards him.

The two men demanded he pay them 30,000 baht in compensation, which he refused. His wife, Maew, asked them to calm down and wait for the police to arrive but the men ignored the request and damaged the victim’s car side mirror.

The suspects then physically assaulted Sarn, repeatedly punching and kicking him. Other motorists who witnessed the incident tried to intervene but the two men falsely claimed to be police officers and accused Sarn of being a drug dealer.

The men forced Sarn into the back of their pickup truck and drove off. However, Sarn managed to jump out of the vehicle and ran back to his car where his wife was waiting. They then rushed to Phibunrak Police Station to report the incident.

Sarn later came across a Facebook post detailing a similar case and identified the suspects as those involved in his incident. According to a photograph shared by Channel 8, Sarn sustained an injury to his arm, although the extent of the injury was not disclosed.

Channel 3 reported another incident on the same day around 2pm on Somsao-Nakha Road. The victim in this instance was a 49-year-old woman. The suspects were driving slowly in front of her car, prompting her to signal to overtake them.

However, the suspects sped up, resulting in an accident. They blamed the woman and asked a passing motorcyclist to confirm their version of events.

They then demanded 4,500 baht from the victim, who negotiated the amount down to 2,500 baht. According to the victim, the money was transferred to a bank account belonging to a woman named Wipawe Jaiprathum.

The victims in both cases have warned other motorists in Udon Thani, as the two suspects remain at large.