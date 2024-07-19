Persistent Chiang Mai gang arrested for bird food scam on tourists

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Police have detained members of a scammer gang at Tha Phae Gate, Chiang Mai, who were scamming tourists by selling bird food and charging them for photos, deemed to be damaging the area’s reputation as a tourist destination.

Today, July 19, officers from the Tourist Police Division 2, led by Makara Srisakulpisut and Nithipat Bunmak, conducted a thorough inspection of the Tha Phae Gate area. They discovered individuals secretly selling bird food to tourists and then taking photos without consent before demanding payment. The two police officers consider this scam to have negatively impacted the tourism image of the area.

Makara stated that this crackdown is part of Operation 10 Prohibited Groups, aimed at maintaining the safety and confidence of both Thai and international tourists in key economic and tourist areas. The operation is a response to directives from the Tourist Police Bureau to enhance the order and security of tourist destinations.

Previously, local and Tourist Police had arrested similar scammers but the problem persisted. During the recent operation, three individuals were apprehended. The suspects included 55 year old Buyae from Chiang Rai, 35 year old Phetai from Nan, and 41 year old Rohani, a Chiang Mai native.

They were charged with causing a public nuisance. The police confiscated bird food and bird-repelling equipment used in their scam. and the arrested individuals were taken to Muang Chiang Mai Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Chiang Mai, known for its rich culture and historical sites, continues to attract tourists from around the world. The local police are determined to preserve the city's charm and safety for all visitors.

