5 health conditions that could get your insurance denied in Thailand

Health insurance is important for anyone living in Thailand, helping cover unexpected medical costs. However, it can be harder to get full coverage if you have pre-existing conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart problems, as many insurers may not cover them or charge extra. In this article, we’ll look at five health conditions that could lead to insurance denial in Thailand and share tips on how to handle these issues.

Health conditions that could get your insurance denied but Cigna can help with

1. Pre-existing conditions in Thailand

In Thailand, failing to disclose pre-existing conditions when applying for health insurance can lead to serious issues, such as policy cancellation or claim rejection. Insurers like Cigna require full disclosure to make sure your coverage is valid and to assess your health risks properly. Being honest is essential for getting reliable health insurance.

What are pre-existing conditions?

Pre-existing conditions are health problems you had before applying for insurance. Common examples include diabetes, high blood pressure, and long-term breathing problems. These conditions can affect both the cost and the coverage of your insurance.

How insurers handle pre-existing conditions

In Thailand, insurers typically handle pre-existing conditions in these ways:

Moratorium : This means there’s a waiting period before coverage for your pre-existing condition begins. The wait can range from a few months to two years. If there are no symptoms or treatments during this period, the condition may be covered once the waiting period ends.

: This means there’s a waiting period before coverage for your pre-existing condition begins. The wait can range from a few months to two years. If there are no symptoms or treatments during this period, the condition may be covered once the waiting period ends. Premium loading : Insurers may cover your pre-existing condition but with a higher premium. This means you’ll pay more each month, but your condition will be covered.

: Insurers may cover your pre-existing condition but with a higher premium. This means you’ll pay more each month, but your condition will be covered. Exclusion: In this case, the policy won’t cover your pre-existing condition at all. If you need treatment, you will have to pay for it yourself.

Tips for managing pre-existing conditions

Full disclosure : Always tell your insurer about your pre-existing conditions. This keeps your policy valid and avoids issues when you need care.

: Always tell your insurer about your pre-existing conditions. This keeps your policy valid and avoids issues when you need care. Consult insurers : Look for insurers that handle pre-existing conditions individually. Some, like Cigna, offer plans for expats with chronic conditions.

: Look for insurers that handle pre-existing conditions individually. Some, like Cigna, offer plans for expats with chronic conditions. Understand policy terms : Read your policy carefully, especially regarding waiting periods or exclusions for pre-existing conditions.

: Read your policy carefully, especially regarding waiting periods or exclusions for pre-existing conditions. Seek professional advice: Talk to an insurance advisor or broker to find the best plan for your health needs.

Mental health is becoming a more important part of overall health, but not all health insurance policies in Thailand cover it. It’s important to check the details of your policy before buying to make sure mental health services are included. Some insurers, like Cigna, offer more comprehensive coverage for mental health conditions, providing financial support and access to professional care.

2. Mental health insurance in Thailand

Mental health insurance in Thailand covers conditions like depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder. It usually includes inpatient and outpatient services, emergency care, therapy, and medications. Insurers like Cigna provide full coverage for these services, ensuring you can access the care you need.

Importance of checking policy details

Coverage scope : Not all insurance policies cover mental health. Some may exclude mental health conditions or offer limited coverage.

: Not all insurance policies cover mental health. Some may exclude mental health conditions or offer limited coverage. Additional coverage options : Some insurers let you add mental health coverage as an extra to your existing policy.

: Some insurers let you add mental health coverage as an extra to your existing policy. Provider network: Make sure your policy covers mental health professionals and facilities that meet your needs, such as English-speaking doctors in international hospitals.

Tips for securing mental health coverage in Thailand

Research insurers : Find insurers that specialise in mental health coverage, like Cigna, which offers comprehensive plans for various mental health issues.

: Find insurers that specialise in mental health coverage, like Cigna, which offers comprehensive plans for various mental health issues. Policy review : Carefully read the policy to ensure it meets your mental health care needs.

: Carefully read the policy to ensure it meets your mental health care needs. Consult experts : Talk to insurance advisors to help you choose a policy with mental health services if you need them.

: Talk to insurance advisors to help you choose a policy with mental health services if you need them. Cost considerations: Think about whether mental health coverage fits your budget and is cost-effective for you.

3. Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), including HIV, are often not covered by health insurance in Thailand unless specifically included in the policy. Many health insurance plans exclude STDs because they are seen as high-risk conditions that can increase the cost of coverage.

Understanding STD exclusions in Thailand

Common exclusions : STDs like HIV, syphilis, gonorrhoea, and chlamydia are often excluded from standard health insurance policies. Insurers may consider these conditions pre-existing if they are present when the policy is purchased.

: STDs like HIV, syphilis, gonorrhoea, and chlamydia are often excluded from standard health insurance policies. Insurers may consider these conditions pre-existing if they are present when the policy is purchased. Explicit inclusion : Some policies or add-ons may cover STDs, but this usually comes at an extra cost. It’s important to carefully review the policy terms to see if STDs are included.

: Some policies or add-ons may cover STDs, but this usually comes at an extra cost. It’s important to carefully review the policy terms to see if STDs are included. Impact on coverage: If STDs are excluded, individuals with these conditions may have to pay for related medical costs out of pocket. This can be expensive, especially for conditions like HIV, which require ongoing treatment.

Cigna’s coverage for STD screening

Cigna offers coverage for certain STD screenings, such as:

Chlamydia and gonorrhoea screening for women under 24 or older women at high risk.

HIV screening for pregnant women, teens, and adults between 15 and 64, as well as at-risk older adults and sexually active women.

HPV DNA testing for women aged 30 or older, to provide preventive care options.

Tips for managing STD coverage in Thailand

Policy review : Always check if STDs are covered in your policy. If not, consider adding coverage or choosing a policy that includes these conditions.

: Always check if STDs are covered in your policy. If not, consider adding coverage or choosing a policy that includes these conditions. Specialised plans : Look for insurers that offer plans with specific coverage for STDs. These plans may be pricier but provide peace of mind.

: Look for insurers that offer plans with specific coverage for STDs. These plans may be pricier but provide peace of mind. Preventive measures : Practice safe behaviours to reduce the risk of contracting STDs. This can help maintain health and avoid high medical costs.

: Practice safe behaviours to reduce the risk of contracting STDs. This can help maintain health and avoid high medical costs. Consult experts: Speak with insurance advisors to find a plan that suits your needs, especially if you need coverage for STDs.

4. Alcohol-related conditions

Alcohol-related conditions, including those caused by alcohol abuse or alcoholism, are typically not covered by health insurance policies in Thailand. Insurers often exclude these conditions to manage risk and may investigate claims to determine if alcohol was involved. This exclusion is common because alcohol-related incidents are considered high-risk and can increase the cost of coverage.

Understanding alcohol-related exclusions in Thailand

Common exclusions : Most health insurance policies in Thailand do not cover conditions caused by alcohol abuse or alcoholism. This includes treatments for injuries sustained while intoxicated or health problems directly linked to excessive drinking.

: Most health insurance policies in Thailand do not cover conditions caused by alcohol abuse or alcoholism. This includes treatments for injuries sustained while intoxicated or health problems directly linked to excessive drinking. Investigation of claims : Insurers may investigate claims to see if alcohol was involved in an incident. If alcohol is found to be a factor, claims can be denied, especially for accidents or injuries where alcohol impairment is suspected.

: Insurers may investigate claims to see if alcohol was involved in an incident. If alcohol is found to be a factor, claims can be denied, especially for accidents or injuries where alcohol impairment is suspected. Impact on coverage: If alcohol-related conditions are excluded, individuals may have to pay for medical expenses out of pocket, which can be expensive, especially for long-term health issues or serious injuries.

Tips for managing alcohol-related conditions in Thailand

Policy review : Always check if alcohol-related conditions are covered in your policy. If not, consider adding extra coverage or looking for a specialised policy that includes these conditions, though this option is rare.

: Always check if alcohol-related conditions are covered in your policy. If not, consider adding extra coverage or looking for a specialised policy that includes these conditions, though this option is rare. Preventive measures : Practice responsible drinking to reduce the risk of alcohol-related health issues. This can help maintain good health and prevent high medical bills.

: Practice responsible drinking to reduce the risk of alcohol-related health issues. This can help maintain good health and prevent high medical bills. Consult experts: Speak with insurance advisors to find a plan that suits your needs, especially if you need coverage for conditions linked to alcohol use.

5. Cancer treatments

Cancer treatments are a major concern for individuals looking for health insurance in Thailand. Many insurers exclude coverage for cancers diagnosed before the policy starts, but Cigna Global offers comprehensive plans that cover all aspects of cancer care, providing peace of mind for those needing ongoing treatments.

Cancer coverage in Thailand

Exclusions for pre-existing conditions : Many health insurance policies in Thailand don’t cover cancers diagnosed before the policy begins. This means people with pre-existing cancer may have to pay for related medical expenses out of their own pocket.

: Many health insurance policies in Thailand don’t cover cancers diagnosed before the policy begins. This means people with pre-existing cancer may have to pay for related medical expenses out of their own pocket. Cigna Global’s comprehensive coverage : Cigna Global offers full coverage for cancer care, including treatments for new cancer diagnoses. Their plans cover inpatient and day-patient treatments, giving access to high-quality oncology services at top hospitals in Thailand.

: Cigna Global offers full coverage for cancer care, including treatments for new cancer diagnoses. Their plans cover inpatient and day-patient treatments, giving access to high-quality oncology services at top hospitals in Thailand. Partnerships for cancer awareness: Cigna has teamed up with MSD (Thailand) Ltd. to launch the “Together4More Possibility” campaign. This campaign provides up-to-date information on cancer and new treatment options, including immunotherapy, showing Cigna’s commitment to improving health outcomes for cancer patients in Thailand.

Tips for securing cancer coverage in Thailand

Policy review : Always check if cancer care is included in your policy. Cigna Global’s plans are known for their comprehensive cancer coverage.

: Always check if cancer care is included in your policy. Cigna Global’s plans are known for their comprehensive cancer coverage. Customisation : Consider adding extra modules or riders to your plan to enhance your coverage if needed.

: Consider adding extra modules or riders to your plan to enhance your coverage if needed. Consult experts: Speak with insurance advisors to help tailor your policy to cover your specific health needs, especially if you require cancer care.

Health insurance in Thailand can be tricky, especially when it comes to pre-existing conditions, mental health, STDs, alcohol-related issues, and cancer care. Some insurers, like Cigna, offer good coverage for cancer and mental health, giving you peace of mind.

However, many policies don’t cover pre-existing conditions, STDs, or alcohol-related problems, so it’s important to check the details carefully. Always make sure you understand what’s covered and talk to insurance experts to get the right plan for you. To learn more about health insurance in Thailand, you can read this guide on how much Thai health insurance costs.