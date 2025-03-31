Soldier dies in Lop Buri car crash after collision

A tragic car accident occurred today involving a 32 year old soldier, Nattdanai, from the Army Aviation Centre.

His pickup truck today, March 31, at 5am, veered off the road, hitting a guardrail and plummeting into a 5-metre-deep dry irrigation canal in Mueang district, Lop Buri province.

Rescuers attempted to save him, but he succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

The crash site revealed severe damage to the black four-door Toyota Vigo with Ranong registration. Engine parts were scattered at the bottom of the canal.

On the road, about 300 metres away, a bronze Honda sedan with a Bangkok registration was found damaged. Wichian, a 53 year old driver, recounted how the speeding pickup lost control, hit his car, and disappeared into the darkness.

As the recovery efforts continued, Nattdanai’s parents arrived, devastated by the news. They explained their son was preparing to ordain in an upcoming royal project and had already submitted his leave.

The previous night, he attended a gathering with military friends, driving alone before the accident occurred.

The police have handed the body over to rescue teams, who transported it to Phra Narai Maharaj Hospital for an autopsy. Once completed, it will be returned to the family for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a traffic police officer tragically lost his life after being hit by an 18-wheel truck while on duty in Phetchabun province.

The officer, 41 year old Chawinnathat Phadungthammasanti, was recognised for his exemplary service by the Royal Thai Police. The incident, which occurred on March 29, has deeply saddened the community.

The accident occurred on the Saraburi-Lomsak Road near Ban Klong Ko Bridge in Mueang district. The truck, driven by 40 year old Sakkanon, struck the officer’s motorcycle, causing him to fall and be run over. Sakkanon later turned himself in to the police, and eyewitnesses verified the sequence of events.