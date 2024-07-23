Syphilis cases triple among Thai teens, fivefold increase in pregnant women

Photo by Gerry Popplestone via Flickr

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) reported a significant increase in sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) among Thai people, particularly syphilis. Cases of syphilis among teenagers have tripled compared to previous years and the number of pregnant women with syphilis has increased fivefold.

DDC spokesperson Weerawat Manosutthi reported today, July 23, that the situation regarding STDs in Thailand worsened in the past five years, with an increase in the number of STD patients annually, especially those with syphilis.

A report concluded on July 18 showed that syphilis cases in Thailand doubled compared to 2018 (from an average of 11 to 28.1 per 100,000 population). Weerawat highlighted those cases among teenagers tripled, from an average of 27.9 to 91.2 per 100,000 population.

The spokesperson also revealed that the number of syphilis cases among Thai pregnant women increased fivefold compared to the previous year, 2023. The average number of cases in 2023 was 0.26 per 100,000 population but this year it is 1.3.

Weerawat concluded that this indicates unsafe sexual activity among Thai people which also increases the risk of contracting HIV by five to nine times.

He explained that syphilis is primarily transmitted through unprotected sex, sharing needles with an infected person, or from an untreated pregnant woman to her unborn baby. Some patients may have no symptoms in the early stages, allowing the disease to affect the brain or cardiovascular system.

To prevent the disease, Weerawat urged people of all sexual orientations to use condoms during sexual activity and undergo regular blood tests. He also advised couples with syphilis to abstain from sex during treatment.

For pregnant women, Weerawat recommended seeking prenatal care as soon as possible. The first registration should not be later than 12 weeks. Early prenatal care allows for timely treatment of syphilis in pregnant women, preventing transmission to their children.

In a related report from November last year, the Royal Thai Government published figures on STD patients. According to the report, over 9,200 new HIV cases were reported in 2022, with almost half of the patients aged between 15 and 24. Over 14,500 people were infected with syphilis and gonorrhoea.