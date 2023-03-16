Pattaya Police find knife and gun in car with group of teens

Pattaya Police find knife and gun, photo by The Pattaya News.

Pattaya Police found a knife, gun, and bullets in a car with a group of teens during a routine traffic checkpoint in the early hours of this morning.

The checkpoint, located on Pattaya Second Road, was set up at 2am to search for drugs, weapons, and illegal items. Officers were checking vehicles when they noticed a group of teenagers acting suspiciously in a car.

After searching the car, the police discovered a .38 calibre handgun with three bullets, a knife, and alcohol. One of the teenagers also had a high amount of alcohol in his system, The Pattaya News reported.

Officers arrested the teens and brought them to Pattaya Police Station for questioning. The owner of the gun, a 25 year old man named Sirichai Srilert, was with the group. He admitted to purchasing the gun for 10,000 Baht from the Internet. He claimed that the knife belonged to an unnamed Bolt driver in Pattaya and that he carried it for self-defence reasons.

The man and his group are now facing legal proceedings. The police recorded the search as evidence using their body cameras.

Pattaya authorities have been increasing their efforts to crack down on crime in the city, including illegal weapons and drugs. Traffic checkpoints have been set up to prevent drunk driving and to keep the city’s roads safe. The authorities have urged the public to comply with the law and to report any suspicious activities.

Follow us on :













Pattaya is just one of many of Thailand’s buzzing nightlife spots where police often set up checkpoints to deter crime.

In November last year, Patong Police also set up several checkpoints at night, following a few incidents involving drugs and weapons on Bangla Road. There was also an incident in which police found nine meth pills, a gun, 10 bullets, a knife, and an axe in a minivan. At the checkpoints, police checked for weapons and illegal drugs, as well as whether people were wanted for other crimes.