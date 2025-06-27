Blue by Alain Ducasse unveils a fresh new menu by Chef Evens López

A soulful culinary journey on the banks of the Chao Phraya River

Photo of Michelle Lim Michelle Lim7 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, June 27, 2025
69
The instagrammable Chilled Crab Tartlet at Blue by Alain Ducasse

Food enthusiasts in Bangkok, Blue by Alain Ducasse at ICONSIAM has a fresh new face and flavour. Under the direction of new Executive Chef Evens López, this one-Michelin-starred ICONSIAM restaurant presents a soulful tasting menu that skillfully combines classic French techniques with fresh Thai ingredients. Chef López, whose global experience includes stints at Alain Ducasse’s iconic Le Louis XV in Monaco and London’s celebrated The Clove Club, brings vibrant energy and creativity to the Chao Phraya riverside dining scene.

Having recently tried this menu myself, I can confidently say it’s unlike anything else in Bangkok. Here’s what makes Chef López’s culinary approach so captivating.

Chef Evens López
Chef Evens López embarks on his new journey at Blue by Alain Ducasse

Highlights from my dining experience

The afternoon started with a delightful trio of canapés. The Chilled Crab Tartlet immediately caught my eye- refreshing, creamy, and incredibly Instagrammable. The Amuse Bouche, featuring eggplant in multiple forms, became a personal favourite, demonstrating Chef López’s mastery of one ingredient without any wastage.

Amuse Bouche, featuring eggplant in multiple forms
Amuse Bouche, featuring eggplant in multiple forms, my personal favourite

Must-try dishes from the tasting menu

Lightly Smoked Mackerel

Lightly Smoked Mackerel by Chef Evens
Lightly Smoked Mackerel, a surprising blend of sour and sweet elements

A surprising blend of sour and sweet elements, this dish, inspired by Chef López’s childhood memories, features smoked mackerel atop a refreshing cucumber gelée, brightened with yuzu-infused brown butter and Kristal caviar. It was a refreshing start that set the tone perfectly.

White Asparagus from Les Landes


Every bite was aromatic and full of surprise, from fragrant jasmine to unexpected crunchy elements, perfectly balanced by a creamy Vin Jaune emulsion.

Kinki on the Embers

Kinki on the Embers, you can smell the kaffir limes
Kinki on the Embers, rich, smoky, and comforting

Dry-aged Japanese Kinki rockfish grilled over binchotan charcoal was another standout, paired with buttery Anna potato and a saffron beurre blanc infused with kaffir lime. Rich, smoky, and comforting.

Mount Schank Lamb Rack
The lamb rack, marinated in fig leaves, was already exceptional, but the real treat was the barbecued lamb shoulder served on the side—perfectly cooked, juicy, and deeply flavourful.

Desserts and bread to remember

Chef Kristoff’s sourdough bread, made with a 16-year-old starter, complemented the dishes beautifully. For desserts, the Vanilla & Black Pepper Soufflé provided a warm and subtly spiced finish, while “In the Spirit of a Melba” celebrated the peak-season Japanese strawberries with delightful creativity.

Acidity and innovation

What truly set this menu apart was Chef López’s creative use of acidity, which elevated and balanced every dish. It’s clear that meticulous attention to ingredients and textures guides this unique culinary experience.

A new era for Blue by Alain Ducasse

Chef Evens López and team
Chef Evens López and team

Chef Evens López doesn’t just introduce a new menu; he introduces an entirely fresh approach to dining at Blue by Alain Ducasse. With sustainability and locality at its core, this tasting menu is an exciting step forward, offering guests flavours and textures they’ve likely never encountered.

Visit Blue by Alain Ducasse

Experience this unforgettable menu yourself at Blue by Alain Ducasse, ICONSIAM.

Photo of Michelle Lim Michelle Lim7 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, June 27, 2025
69

Photo of Michelle Lim

Michelle Lim

Michelle is the Head of Content at ThaigerLife, where she covers all things lifestyle, travel, and sustainability. Originally from Myanmar, she holds a double degree in Business Administration and Psychology from Webster University and is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness. After eight years in Thailand, three of them in Bangkok, she’s made it her mission to uncover quiet spots and hidden corners of the city (though she might keep the best ones to herself). Hua Hin has her heart, but Japanese culture is her soft spot. When she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her chasing sunsets, photographing street cats, or browsing through vintage shops.
