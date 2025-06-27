Phuket soldier honoured in royal ceremony after fatal sniper attack

Friday, June 27, 2025
Phuket soldier honoured in royal ceremony after fatal sniper attack
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has granted a final tribute to Private First Class (PFC) Pakom Suden, a young Phuket soldier killed during a patrol in Thailand’s Deep South.

The special ceremony took place yesterday, June 26 at 1.30pm, at the Muslim cemetery in Baan Bang Malao, Sakhu, where officials, soldiers, police officers, Islamic religious leaders, and family members gathered to pay their respects.

The heartfelt proceedings were presided over by Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat and Major General Apinan Chaemchaeng, Commander of the 5th Infantry Division. The event began with the Imam reciting Al-Fatihah, followed by a speech of gratitude from a representative of PFC Pakom’s family.

Amid the sombre atmosphere, His Majesty’s royal representative honoured the young soldier’s sacrifice by presenting the national flag, Bang Rajan medals for bravery, and a royal certificate to PFC Pakom’s grieving family.

PFC Pakom, aged just 22, served as a machine gunner with the 3rd Rifle Platoon, 1st Infantry Company, Special Operations Unit. He was tragically killed on June 17, while on a security patrol in Baan Wang Hin, Bannang Sata district, Yala province, when a sniper’s bullet struck him.

Despite efforts to rush him to the hospital, PFC Pakom succumbed to his injuries. His body was flown back to Phuket that same evening, where an honour guard from the 1st Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment formally received him.

The night of his arrival, PFC Pakom’s remains were taken to the Darul Abidin Mosque in Bang Malao for Islamic funeral rites, which were held the following morning. The emotional funeral was attended by senior military commanders, local officials, and community members, including Thalang District Chief Siwat Rawangkun, Sakhu Mayor Trin Panyawai, and senior police officers, all of whom paid their final respects to the fallen hero, reported The Phuket News.

In a poignant gesture of support, on June 19, King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida sent a royal gift basket to the family, delivered by Phuket Vice Governor Suwit Phansengiam. This royal gift was a personal expression of condolence during their time of loss.

The ceremony yesterday saw the bestowal of royal burial soil, a high honour traditionally reserved for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation’s peace and security. The tribute served as a profound gesture of recognition and respect for PFC Pakom’s bravery.

In response to the royal gestures, PFC Pakom’s family, friends, and community expressed deep gratitude for the recognition and support shown throughout their time of mourning. The royal honours, they said, provided comfort during a profoundly difficult time.

