Al fresco dining: where to dine outdoors in Bangkok

Fancy treating yourself to some breezy al fresco dining in Bangkok? Whether you’re yearning for a panoramic view of the city skyline from a trendy rooftop bar, itching to bask in the novelty of a starlit fine dining experience, or simply seeking a tranquil escape from the urban pulse in a quaint patio garden restaurant— you’re in for a treat! Lucky for you, Bangkok’s got it all. And to make things even easier, we’ve rustled up a clever list of must-visit outdoor restaurants that will charm the socks off any gastronome. Each of these spots offers a brilliant chance for you to soak up the morning sun or pleasantly unwind amidst the lively city air. Because, why not, right?

The Verandah

Opening hours: Daily, 06:30 – 00:00

Address: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, 48 Oriental Ave, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Click here to Google Maps

The Verandah has plenty of outdoor dining areas, but you’ll want to snag seating on the terrace to get unmatched vistas of the Chao Phraya River. For a more special experience, come at sunset — the orange hues of the sky combined with the serene waters of the river will create a wonderfully romantic atmosphere.

Aside from the settings, what makes this restaurant stand out from the rest is the fabulous food offered. From breakfast to late evening snacks, you can find a wide selection of western and Asian dishes to delight your taste buds. We recommend the organic barley mango and pomelo salad or coral trout ceviche to start your meal. If you want to sample some classic Thai dishes, be sure to also try the Pad Thai and Pad Gra Prow Lobster. The homemade ice cream and freshly baked pastries are must-tries as well.

Elements, Inspired by Ciel Blue

Opening hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 18:00 – 22:30

Address: The Okura Prestige Bangkok, 57 Wireless Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Click here to Google Maps

Sitting on the 25th floor of the Okura Prestige Hotel, Elements allows you to enjoy an authentic fine dining experience while admiring Bangkok’s striking skyline. The Michelin-starred restaurant serves French cuisine with Japanese influence. You can find several set menus, including the new Guestronomic Journey Menu, which is available in three options: Ku-Ki (four courses), Chikyu (six courses), and Mizu (eight courses). Each dish is made with careful attention to detail, creating an outstanding dining experience.

While the airy dining room makes it feel like you’re dining outdoors regardless of where you sit, the alfresco cantilevered deck holds a special place in our hearts. Enjoy a pleasant breeze while watching the twinkling lights and enjoying refreshing signature cocktails like Pineapple Sake Cooler.

Paii, The House on Sathorn

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 23:00 (Afternoon Tea from 14:30 to 17:30)

Address: W Bangkok, 106 N Sathorn Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Click here to Google Maps

The House on Sathorn is the closest you’ll get to a tea party in Wonderland in Bangkok. Home to the Paii restaurant, you can relax and enjoy a wonderful tea time in its airy courtyard. Come here between 14:30 to 17:30 and snuggle up with a pot of tea and delightful Thai-inspired savoury items and sweets.

There are two Afternoon Tea Sets you can choose from, including the Heritage Afternoon Tea Set and the Hotel Royal Afternoon Tea Set. Both sets includes 2 pots of TWG tea or coffee. For special celebrations, the Hotel Royal Afternoon Tea Set is perfect since it comes with 2 glasses of Champagne.

Penthouse Bar + Grill

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 15:00 and 17:30 – 2:00

Address: 34th – 36th Floor, Park Hyatt Bangkok, 88 Wireless Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Click here to Google Maps

Penthouse Bar + Grill is where you’ll go if you want to combine mouthwatering dishes with amazing views. Situated at the top of Park Hyatt Bangkok, it’s a massive three-level dining complex with six restaurants and bars. The outdoor terrace at The Grill is the perfect spot for a fine dining experience. You can enjoy all kinds of prime cuts of meat and seafood sourced from all around the globe. All prepared with skill and passion by the talented chefs. We have a soft spot for the grass-fed prime tenderloin. It will melt in your mouth since it’s so tender, juicy, and thick.

After dinner or any occasion that requires drinks, head to the Rooftop Terrace on the 36th floor. Enjoy the breeze and gawk over the twinkling city lights while enjoying refreshing cocktails, classic drinks, and crafted bites from the bar.

Phra Nakhon

Opening hours: Daily, 06:30 – 23:00.

Address: Capella Hotel, 300/2 Charoen Krung Rd, Yan Nawa, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Lush garden, Chao Phraya River, seafood, and tasty authentic Thai dishes – we can’t think of a more blissful al fresco dining spot than Phra Nakhon. Want to impress someone or have a romantic dinner? Dine at the restaurant as the sun sets. You’ll get a beautiful combination of the windy river, Bangkok’s towering skyscrapers, and the magical colour of sunset as your backdrop.

In terms of food, Phra Nakhon serves a collection of traditional Thai dishes. Whether you choose the set menu or the a la carte options, you’re guaranteed to leave with a happy heart and an even happier tummy. Their Kuay Teow Lod Talay Yaowarat is definitely a must-try. It contained finely wrapped seafood inside of noodles that were then richly covered in a sweet, spicy, and soya sauce that complemented the flavours of the other ingredients. Furthermore, be sure to end your meal with a sweet treat. Our favourite is the Khao Niaw Mamueng I Tim Gati. It’s mango sticky rice with coconut ice cream and roasted mung bean.

From breezy gardens for tea parties to scenic rooftop restaurants for fine dining, there’s an outdoor option for every occasion in Bangkok.

