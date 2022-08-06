Connect with us

Guides

Best fine dining restaurants in Bangkok to try this August (2022)

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Elements, Inspired by Ciel Bleu

The City of Angels offers something for everyone, from delectable Thai and international cuisine to culinary experiences that defy labels and leave diners in awe. Yes, cheap street food is nice but there are times you want to indulge in well-crafted high-quality dishes served to you in a posh restaurant. So if you are looking for the ideal fine dining restaurants in Bangkok, below are some of the dining destinations where you can start spending your riches.

1. Elements, Inspired by Ciel Bleu

Best fine dining restaurants in Bangkok to try this August (2022) | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Elements, Inspired by Ciel Bleu

“Best Meal in Thailand. Fullstop” commented one of the reviewers for Elements, Inspired by Ciel Bleuon Tripadvisor. This classy Michelin-starred French restaurant offers a fusion of Japanese twists, amazing views and refined décor. A variety of multi-course meals are offered here. Additionally, you have a selection of wines to choose from as well as freshly produced kombucha.

This famous French restaurant is located on the 25th floor of The Okura Prestige Bangkok. From the outdoor cantilevered balcony, take in the breathtaking views of Bangkok’s downtown before dining in luxury and style in this culinary theatre, which features an open kitchen.

Opening Hours: Wednesday – Sunday Dinner 6 PM – 10:30 PM

Address: The Okura Prestige Bangkok, 57 Wireless Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330

2. Le Normandie by Alain Roux

Best fine dining restaurants in Bangkok to try this August (2022) | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Le Normandie by Alain Roux

If you’re on holiday and are allowed one indulgence then choose Le Normandie by Alain Roux! The ingredients here are intricately crafted to bring out the flavours to perfection. On top of that, there is so much creativity bursting through with the combination of flavours in every satisfying bite.

Also, be amazed by the world-class services offered at Le Normandie. The staff knows your name, your likes and dislikes, and even how to regale you with the detail of each course from the moment you step out of the elevator. It’s discreet, thoughtful, and ideal.

Located at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, Le Normandie offers breathtaking views over the magical Chao Phraya river. It is also the perfect venue for a proposal, anniversary or birthday dinner making it one of the best fine dining restaurants in Bangkok.

Opening Hours: General Open ~ Tue – Sun, Lunch 12 – 2:30 pm (last orders 2 pm), Dinner 7-10 pm (last order for set menu 9 pm and 9.30 pm for a la carte menu)

Address: Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, 48 Oriental Ave, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

3. Salvia

Best fine dining restaurants in Bangkok to try this August (2022) | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Salvia

Looking to experience authentic Italian culture in the land of smiles? If yes then look no further than Salvia. This restaurant, located at Grand Hyatt Erawan offers the perfect 5-star dining experience. One of the reviewers of TripAdvisor said ‘It is amazing to eat one of the best Italian dishes ever in the middle of Bangkok while one would expect this to happen in Italy.’ With his colourful tales and unique cuisine, chef Roberto Parentela reflects on his Piedmontese and Sardinian roots.

At Salvia, you will have the opportunity to enjoy fresh heavenly pasta and the Sicilian pistachio ice cream. The menu features wood-fired Napolitana pizzas, homemade pastas, melt-to-your-mouth grapevine-grilled meats, artisanal Italian cold cuts, non-pasteurized cheeses, and sumptuous desserts.

Opening Hours: Everyday (Lunch: 11:30 AM–2:30 PM, Dinner 5:30–10 PM)

Address: Grand hyatt Erawan Bangkok 494 Rajdamri Road Khwaeng, Lumphini, Bangkok 10330

4. Guilty Bangkok

Best fine dining restaurants in Bangkok to try this August (2022) | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Guilty Bangkok

Leave your guilt at home and venture out on a culinary tour of Latin America, sampling everything from spicily prepared tacos and beverages that are influenced by the continent to delectable Peruvian dishes with Nikkei elements. Every night at Guilty Bangkok is a new adventure! Here, “surprise shots” are occasionally served, and you can even get up and dance between the tables to Latin music. The guilty pleasure experience offered here is not to be missed!

Guilty Bangkok is located at Anantara Siam, a hotel next to BTS Rajdamri station. It is very easy to get here and many people come back here because of the easygoing and fun vibe this restaurant offers.

Opening Hours: Tuesdays – Saturdays 12.00 noon – 2.30 pm and  Dinner: 6.00 pm-midnight, Sundays: Brunch 12.00 noon – 3.30 pm I Dinner 6.00 pm-midnight

Address: Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, 155 Rajadamri Road, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

5. Yao Restaurant

Best fine dining restaurants in Bangkok to try this August (2022) | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Yao Restaurant

Yao Restaurant is the place to go if you want a taste of China in the heart of Bangkok. Here, you can savour both classic and cutting-edge Chinese cuisine in a chic and contemporary setting. Furthermore, the restaurant offers private dining rooms if you would like to book for special occasions.

Located on the prestigious Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse’s rooftop, Yao restaurant offers a spectacular panoramic view of glittering Bangkok and the Chao Phraya River from the enormous floor-to-ceiling window. In addition, the décor combines vintage Chinese style with metropolitan sophistication making it one of the best fine dining restaurants in Bangkok.

Opening Hours: Everyday: Lunch 11:30 AM–2:30 PM, Dinner: 6 PM –10 PM

Address: 32nd Fl. – Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse, 262 Thanon Surawong, Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

The restaurants above offer exquisitely prepared delicacies that tempt your palate. So pick one of the chic settings mentioned above and have your ideal fine dining experience in Bangkok.

You may also check out our article on the Top 5 Thai Restaurants in Bangkok.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Nisha is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Northern Thailand36 mins ago

Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
Phuket2 hours ago

Venue of fatal Phuket shooting given 30-day closure notice
Guides3 hours ago

Best fine dining restaurants in Bangkok to try this August (2022)
Sponsored24 hours ago

The return of the most important coffee event in Thailand
Eastern Thailand3 hours ago

Conflict over Cambodian casino and territory in eastern Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

The ‘American’ fried rice you only find in Thailand | This is Thailand
Pattaya4 hours ago

As Pattaya music festival returns, officers brace for garbage throwers
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism5 hours ago

TAT says Thailand drew 3.3 million foreign tourists from January-July
Chon Buri6 hours ago

Pub fire update: compensation, illegal operation, flaming rain
Thailand21 hours ago

Thailand News Today | LATEST Thailand Entry Requirements 2022
Central Thailand22 hours ago

Woman in central Thailand is country’s first female monkeypox case
Thailand22 hours ago

4,000 Muslims protest against construction of Kuan Yin statue in southern Thailand
Thailand22 hours ago

Thailand to exploit the mini trade war between Taiwan & China
Travel22 hours ago

Where to travel during the rainy season in Thailand
Weather23 hours ago

Cambodian border town bracing for floods from Thailand
Central Thailand23 hours ago

Man escapes death after pickup slams into unfinished drain in Thailand
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending