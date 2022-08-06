Guides
Best fine dining restaurants in Bangkok to try this August (2022)
The City of Angels offers something for everyone, from delectable Thai and international cuisine to culinary experiences that defy labels and leave diners in awe. Yes, cheap street food is nice but there are times you want to indulge in well-crafted high-quality dishes served to you in a posh restaurant. So if you are looking for the ideal fine dining restaurants in Bangkok, below are some of the dining destinations where you can start spending your riches.
1. Elements, Inspired by Ciel Bleu
“Best Meal in Thailand. Fullstop” commented one of the reviewers for Elements, Inspired by Ciel Bleuon Tripadvisor. This classy Michelin-starred French restaurant offers a fusion of Japanese twists, amazing views and refined décor. A variety of multi-course meals are offered here. Additionally, you have a selection of wines to choose from as well as freshly produced kombucha.
This famous French restaurant is located on the 25th floor of The Okura Prestige Bangkok. From the outdoor cantilevered balcony, take in the breathtaking views of Bangkok’s downtown before dining in luxury and style in this culinary theatre, which features an open kitchen.
Opening Hours: Wednesday – Sunday Dinner 6 PM – 10:30 PM
Address: The Okura Prestige Bangkok, 57 Wireless Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330
2. Le Normandie by Alain Roux
If you’re on holiday and are allowed one indulgence then choose Le Normandie by Alain Roux! The ingredients here are intricately crafted to bring out the flavours to perfection. On top of that, there is so much creativity bursting through with the combination of flavours in every satisfying bite.
Also, be amazed by the world-class services offered at Le Normandie. The staff knows your name, your likes and dislikes, and even how to regale you with the detail of each course from the moment you step out of the elevator. It’s discreet, thoughtful, and ideal.
Located at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, Le Normandie offers breathtaking views over the magical Chao Phraya river. It is also the perfect venue for a proposal, anniversary or birthday dinner making it one of the best fine dining restaurants in Bangkok.
Opening Hours: General Open ~ Tue – Sun, Lunch 12 – 2:30 pm (last orders 2 pm), Dinner 7-10 pm (last order for set menu 9 pm and 9.30 pm for a la carte menu)
Address: Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, 48 Oriental Ave, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500
3. Salvia
Looking to experience authentic Italian culture in the land of smiles? If yes then look no further than Salvia. This restaurant, located at Grand Hyatt Erawan offers the perfect 5-star dining experience. One of the reviewers of TripAdvisor said ‘It is amazing to eat one of the best Italian dishes ever in the middle of Bangkok while one would expect this to happen in Italy.’ With his colourful tales and unique cuisine, chef Roberto Parentela reflects on his Piedmontese and Sardinian roots.
At Salvia, you will have the opportunity to enjoy fresh heavenly pasta and the Sicilian pistachio ice cream. The menu features wood-fired Napolitana pizzas, homemade pastas, melt-to-your-mouth grapevine-grilled meats, artisanal Italian cold cuts, non-pasteurized cheeses, and sumptuous desserts.
Opening Hours: Everyday (Lunch: 11:30 AM–2:30 PM, Dinner 5:30–10 PM)
Address: Grand hyatt Erawan Bangkok 494 Rajdamri Road Khwaeng, Lumphini, Bangkok 10330
4. Guilty Bangkok
Leave your guilt at home and venture out on a culinary tour of Latin America, sampling everything from spicily prepared tacos and beverages that are influenced by the continent to delectable Peruvian dishes with Nikkei elements. Every night at Guilty Bangkok is a new adventure! Here, “surprise shots” are occasionally served, and you can even get up and dance between the tables to Latin music. The guilty pleasure experience offered here is not to be missed!
Guilty Bangkok is located at Anantara Siam, a hotel next to BTS Rajdamri station. It is very easy to get here and many people come back here because of the easygoing and fun vibe this restaurant offers.
Opening Hours: Tuesdays – Saturdays 12.00 noon – 2.30 pm and Dinner: 6.00 pm-midnight, Sundays: Brunch 12.00 noon – 3.30 pm I Dinner 6.00 pm-midnight
Address: Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, 155 Rajadamri Road, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
5. Yao Restaurant
Yao Restaurant is the place to go if you want a taste of China in the heart of Bangkok. Here, you can savour both classic and cutting-edge Chinese cuisine in a chic and contemporary setting. Furthermore, the restaurant offers private dining rooms if you would like to book for special occasions.
Located on the prestigious Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse’s rooftop, Yao restaurant offers a spectacular panoramic view of glittering Bangkok and the Chao Phraya River from the enormous floor-to-ceiling window. In addition, the décor combines vintage Chinese style with metropolitan sophistication making it one of the best fine dining restaurants in Bangkok.
Opening Hours: Everyday: Lunch 11:30 AM–2:30 PM, Dinner: 6 PM –10 PM
Address: 32nd Fl. – Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse, 262 Thanon Surawong, Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500
The restaurants above offer exquisitely prepared delicacies that tempt your palate. So pick one of the chic settings mentioned above and have your ideal fine dining experience in Bangkok.
You may also check out our article on the Top 5 Thai Restaurants in Bangkok.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
Venue of fatal Phuket shooting given 30-day closure notice
Best fine dining restaurants in Bangkok to try this August (2022)
The return of the most important coffee event in Thailand
Conflict over Cambodian casino and territory in eastern Thailand
The ‘American’ fried rice you only find in Thailand | This is Thailand
As Pattaya music festival returns, officers brace for garbage throwers
TAT says Thailand drew 3.3 million foreign tourists from January-July
Pub fire update: compensation, illegal operation, flaming rain
Thailand News Today | LATEST Thailand Entry Requirements 2022
Woman in central Thailand is country’s first female monkeypox case
4,000 Muslims protest against construction of Kuan Yin statue in southern Thailand
Thailand to exploit the mini trade war between Taiwan & China
Where to travel during the rainy season in Thailand
Cambodian border town bracing for floods from Thailand
Man escapes death after pickup slams into unfinished drain in Thailand
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
UPDATE: Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Chiang Rai Airport to stay closed until August 6 following Nok Air incident
Thailand 2nd Most Dangerous Place in the World to Drive | GMT
15 healthy food to grab while on the go at 7-Eleven Thailand
Burmese and Karen forces battle for 7 hours near Thai border
Two foreigners killed in separate motorcycle crashes in Pattaya
New Bangkok tunnel closed on opening day due to flood
Scam gang tricks child, steals over a million baht from his father
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites3 days ago
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
-
Central Thailand3 days ago
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
-
Thailand4 days ago
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
-
Crime2 days ago
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
-
South Korea3 days ago
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Central Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
-
Thailand2 days ago
Chiang Rai Airport to stay closed until August 6 following Nok Air incident