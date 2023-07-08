Cannabis, cocktails, and doughnuts at High Society Cannabis Club

PHOTO: High Society Cannabis Club

So you believe you’ve done the rounds of Bangkok’s cannabis offerings? Hold that thought! Because we’re about to introduce you to the High Society Cannabis Club. Forget everything you know about your run-of-the-mill dispensaries — this hidden gem packs a punch, rolling out the green carpet for pro-puffers and newbies alike.

High Society Cannabis Club is a dispensary located on Sukhumvit 31 and SuanPlu Soi 1. It has quickly established itself as one of the best dispensaries for cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers alike. The SuanPlu Soi 1 location even boasts an onsite cocktail bar, Smalls, which has become a well-known hotspot for locals and tourists. They make sure you get a variety of the best selected flowers from multiple local growers.

One of High Society’s featured strains is the tantalising Mango Haze. It’s an 80% Sativa and 20% Indica blend with a THC content of 22%. Upon testing, the verdict is clear: Mango Haze delivers an energising and stimulating experience. Therefore, it’s perfect for those daytime adventures. It’s a lively sativa that leaves you uplifted, talkative, and ready to have a good time.

And what’s better than complimenting a fantastic smoking experience with scrumptious munchies? The Sukhumvit 31 location sits right above the delicious Hippo Dough, which offers drool-worthy doughnuts and heavenly milkshakes to satisfy your cravings. This one-stop shop will have you in high spirits and craving more.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! High Society also hosts exciting events, such as UFC screenings. Fancy a bit of Coffee and Combat? Join High Society on Sundays for a thrilling morning of sports and their featured strains.