5 of the most appealing Phang Nga hotels
Phang Nga province is home to many beautiful attractions, with the most famous being the James Bond Island, or Koh Tapu. But, many visitors mistakenly travel past this beautiful area in favour of the more bustling cities of Phuket. However, for those who have seen the light and wish to spend a relaxing and serene holiday in this beautiful province, hotels are here to offer the best experiences for any traveller. With picturesque limestone rocks jutting out of the Andaman Sea, it is easy to see why this area is home to authentic Thai culture among the backdrop of tourism.
5 Most Appealing Phang Nga Hotels
1. Sametnangshe Boutique
Nestled among the mountains, the Sametnangshe Boutique offers seclusion and natural beauty with numerous on-site facilities. Here, amenities such as private bathrooms, and comfortable bedding offer a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel includes a bar, restaurant and a free breakfast to help make visitors feel at home.
Moreover, when guests stay here, they get convenient access to the town’s markets, which include Halal food galore. Visitors can also use the hotel as a starting point in which to explore Wat Suwan Khuha, and other charming activities. With a rustic, lodge-type structure, this hotel is definitely for those who want a more local experience while spending time in Thailand’s south.
Facilities: Bar, restaurants, free breakfast
Pricing: 3,465 baht-10,891 baht
Address: Khlong Khian, Takua Thung, Phang Nga, Thailand, 82130
2. Blue Mountain Phangnga Resort
Located just 29 kms from the Phuket International Airport, the Blue Mountain Resort offers guests a off the beaten path experience. And, the hotel offers a free shuttle to the airport. A restaurant, bar, garden and terrace also help guests stay here comfortably while planning their next excursion. Additionally, each room has a flat-screen TV and a private bathroom.
Furthermore, each room features a separate seating area, making it feel even more like a home away from home. Visitors can also take advantage of the free Asian breakfast every morning before setting off on a new adventure for the day. The Blue Mountain definitely offers comfort and affordability while touring the area.
Facilities: Balcony, breakfast, WiFi, private shower, TV, cable
Pricing: 992 baht-1,530 baht
Address: 142/25 Montri Road Muang, Mueang Phang Nga, Phang Nga, Thailand, 82000
3. Bor Saen Villa & Spa
This modern hotel is nearby some major hospitals, making this a great place to stay if you need to recover from a procedure. However, its luxurious accommodations aren’t only for those just getting out of the hospital. Here, the Bor Saen Villa & Spa offers top notch facilities including a fireplace, laundromat, private pool, golf, and watersport equipment rentals.
With its amenities deeming this hotel all-inclusive, it would be hard for guests to yearn for more. Thus, for anyone seeking a true spa experience in a beautiful location, the Bor Saen Villa & Spa offers just that, and so much more. For families it is especially popular as the hotel also features a kids’ club to entertain the young ones while parents take a break to enjoy the surroundings.
Facilities: Pool, library, kids’ club, spa, bar, steam room, sauna, hot tub, restaurants
Pricing: 1,810 baht-5,947 baht
Address: 19/3 Moo 1, Tambol Bor Saen, Bor Saen / Tab Phud, Phang Nga, Thailand, 82180
4. Kathathong Golf Resort & Spa
Katathong Golf Resort & Spa is obviously for those who may like to play a little or a lot of golf. Featuring an on-site golf course, guests can play to their heart’s content. Afterwards, they can relax by the large pool right outside their doors, or enjoy a massage at the hotel’s spa. For quiet nights, visitors can explore the property’s garden and enjoy a delicious meal at the resort’s on-site restaurant.
Additionally, the resort offers convenient access to the area’s main attractions, with top-class amenities making visitors feel like they are in good hands. For sports lovers, the Kathathong Golf Resort & Spa is definitely a hit, as it offers lush greens and so much more!
Facilities: Breakfast, pool, on-site golf course, restaurant, bar, garden, spa, steam room, sauna, karaoke
Pricing: 1,241 baht-2,492 baht
Address: 51 Moo 4 Thung Kha Ngok District Mueang Phangnga, Thailand 82000, Mueang Phang Nga, Phang Nga, Thailand, 82000
5. The Hotspring Beach Resort & Spa
Perhaps the most lavishly designed hotel on our list, this resort uses traditional Thai silk as part of its core aesthetics, complemented by tasteful furnishings. Located north of the Sarasin Bridge and near the small village of Kok Kloy and Bodarn Beach, the resort is surrounded by hot spring pools enveloped by lush gardens.
As it definitely earns its 5 star rating, The Hotspring Beach Resort & Spa makes it possible for guests to pamper themselves by offering 4 spa pavilions surrounded by gardens and lotus ponds. Furthermore, the on-site restaurant doesn’t stop short of being included in the hotel’s wonderful ratings.
Facilities: Pool, waterpark, spa, sauna, fitness centre, bar, library, game room
Pricing: Starts from 1,560 baht
Address: 79 Moo 8, Natoey, Thai Muang, Phang Nga, Thai Meaung / Na Toei, Phang Nga, Thailand, 82120
Hotels in Phang Nga offer affordability and convenience for those who want to take a break from the mass tourism areas. And, for those nature lovers, this province is definitely one of the best as it offers caves that can be accessed as well as lagoons and secluded bays. Moreover, visitors can explore Koh Panyee, a floating sea village that sheds light into how locals have lived here for years. It is in Phang Nga province, where travellers can get a better sense of what it means to grow up in Thailand, as the floating football pitch serves as a reminder of how Thais have adapted to modern life.
