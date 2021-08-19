Guides
5 local destinations to spend winters in Thailand
Thailand’s sandy beaches and gorgeous islands are usually the first things that spring to mind when you think of Thailand. But, did you know that there are several cities in this country where the weather is cooler? That’s correct! The ‘cool’ season in Thailand spans from November to February. During this time, days are milder, and it’s peak vacation season for western visitors. If you’re seeking for a close winter holiday, have a look at our top 5 places to spend winters in Thailand.
5 local destinations to spend winters in Thailand
1. Doi Inthanon National Park, Chiang Mai
Savor the beauty of mystical morning winter mist at Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai. Its the highest mountain in Thailand and you can experience cool weather all year long. During the cool season, there will be constant fog coverage all day and you can get a stunning view of Mae Kha Ning or frost flower especially in the early morning.
The higher you climb, the weather is likely to drop as low as 3°C. You will also have the pleasure of seeing wild cherry blossoms on your way up. Some of the top attractions here are the Mae Klang, Wachirathan, Siriphum, Mae Ya Waterfalls and Kew Mae Pan and Ang Ka nature trails. Bird watching is also very popular as Doi Inthanon is home to around 362 species of birds. Find more information about top things to do in Chiang Mai, HERE.
2. Doi Ang Khang, Chiang Mai
Doi Ang Khang is another must-visit tourist attraction. The area is surrounded by a series of 5-kilometre valleys. Furthermore, the average temperature is around 17.7 degree Celsius but can drop to as low as -3 in the winter. Its perfect if you want to sightsee as Doi Ang Khang has one of the most beautiful landscapes. In fact, the region is sometimes referred to as the “Little Switzerland of Thailand”. In the winter, strawberries become the mountain’s seasonal highlight and a large number of visitors may be found wandering around, especially in the village of Nor Lae, in search of the wonderful red fruit.
You can explore the area or spend time mountain biking, hiking, mule riding and bird watching. Aside from that, there are lovely sunset spots and gardens with countless species of winter plants that you can visit.
3. Khao Kho, Phetchabun
If you are looking for a perfect getaway from the bustling crowds and humid heat, Khao Kho is the perfect place to escape to. Whether you want to go hiking, camping or relax at a peaceful resort, Khao Kho has it all!
Tanrak Talaymok Resort offers an amazing view of mist passing across mountains to start your day. Feel the peaceful and mystical vibes of nature as heavy fog and cold breeze surround you at this resort, which is perched on a cliff. You will be enlightened by their postcard-perfect views. Now that’s what you call a fantastic winter-like retreat: instagrammable, panoramic and calming.
4. Phu Chi Fa – Doi Pha Tang, Chiang Rai
Looking for a hiking adventure? Phu Chi Fa is the perfect spot! Phu Chi Fa is a hilly location within the national forest park and is one of Chiang Rai’s most beautiful and mystical places. Moreover, it’s part of a mountain range near the Laos border. People who have visited here say that its simply magical to watch the sunrise and sunset from a distance. There are vans that will drive you up and down the mountain, and you can choose to stay in a local hotel or bring your own camping gear. The trail up the mountain is clear and not too difficult to follow.
For the greatest sunset views, travel to the very top of the hill. However, while watching the sunrise, stay about 100 metres down from the peak’s summit. That way, you’ll get the best views of the sun slowly rising or setting from what appears to be the very ends of the earth. Phu Chi Fa is a popular tourist destination, so arrive early to secure a good viewing spot. It can also be very cold, so dress warmly and bring a couple of extra layers when you visit!
5. Phu Kradueng National Park, Loei Province
Phu Kradueng National Park is one of the most popular natural attractions in Thailand. The park is famous for its long trails, cold winter months and abundance of waterfalls and viewpoints. Along the trails, you’ll get the opportunity to see several different types of vegetation from tropical forests to evergreen and pine trees at higher elevations. The Lam Nam Phong River, one of the most important rivers in northeastern Thailand, has its headwaters in this area. All of these factors combine to make Phu Kradueng a popular mountain for Thai and International hikers. Furthermore, commonly seen animals at Phu Kradueng National Park include the sambar deer, wild boars, wild elephants, golden jackals, Assam macaques and Indian giant flying squirrels.
Unlike most of the country’s major national parks, Phu Kradueng National Park is easily accessible by public transportation from all nearby provinces and Bangkok. Thus, you can get there by car, train or bus. Recommended spots to visit include Pha Nok Aen, Pha Lom Sak, Pha Mak Dut, Phen Phob Waterfall, Tham Sor Nuea – Tai Waterfall and Anodard Pond.
Thailand has a wide range of spots where you can escape the heat. You can visit Thailand’s cool side in just a few hours by driving up the highlands. Whether you’re looking for an adventure in the cold, want to relax in a resort surrounded by mist or sip your hot cup of coffee on top of the mountains overlooking the clouds, Thailand has it all!
