Connect with us

Thailand

Kratom can legally be grown and leaves can be sold commercially next week

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Kratom Pro/Flickr

Starting next Tuesday, Kratom can be grown and its leaves, which have mind-altering characteristics, can be sold commercially in the Land of Smiles without the threat of prosecution. Also, people who have been detained for Kratom related offences will be released and their charges will be dropped.

Currently, there are 1,038 people in prison for Kratom related offences. They will all be released following the enactment of Thailand’s amended narcotics law which came out May 26 in the Royal Gazette. The Gazette had announced that Kratom was taken off the list of Category 5 controlled narcotics.

Anucha Burapachaisri, the Government spokesperson, said earlier today that the law will extend to other suspects who have Kratom related charges that have either been arrested, are currently being tried in court, or are awaiting prosecution.

Anucha has warned the public, again, that mixing the legal leaves with other substances, such as cough syrup to make the cocktail referred to as 4 x 100… is still not allowed. He also says that importing and exporting Kratom leaves or products on a commercial scale requires a license.

A study from the Thailand Development Research Institute claims that the decriminalisation of Kratom will save the state around 1.69 billion baht a year as the state is spared the costs of arrests, prosecutions, and imprisonments from Kratom offences.

In fact, the research institute estimates that each legal case for Kratom costs around 76,000 baht a pop. Kratom has been used for hundreds of years in traditional medicine.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand20 seconds ago

Kratom can legally be grown and leaves can be sold commercially next week
Guides12 mins ago

5 local destinations to spend winters in Thailand
Thailand13 mins ago

No drinking of snake blood at this year’s Cobra Gold military exercise, PETA says

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket28 mins ago

Happy Paradise plan to welcome tourists, encourage spending
Best of36 mins ago

The adventurer’s hiking guide to Thailand’s trails
Tourism58 mins ago

Betong Airport in Yala is almost ready to be southernmost Airport
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Bangkok and Chon Buri police arrest 9 suspects they believe were part of loan shark operation
Thailand2 hours ago

Phuket Fishing Port closed for 14 days following Covid outbreak
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Army pursues those claiming they brought Covid-19 to Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 20,902 new cases; provincial totals
World2 hours ago

Cambodian union leader given 2 year prison sentence following comments that “incited unrest”
Pollution3 hours ago

Turtle full of plastic waste being treated in Phuket
World4 hours ago

Biden stands by decision to withdraw troops, says no leaving without ‘chaos ensuing’
Best of4 hours ago

The best places to live in Thailand for nature lovers
Best of5 hours ago

Krabi’s 5 best hotels
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending