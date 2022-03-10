City Guide: Top 5 hotels for families in Chiang Mai 2022

Chiang Mai is one of the best cities to visit in northern Thailand, and it’s no wonder why. From the beautiful nature landscapes and a cooler climate with bountiful outdoor activities, to a small town vibe full of culture (and cafes), Chiang Mai never fails to tick off all the boxes for rest, relaxation and recreation.

But with so many accommodations to choose from, finding the right hotel can be difficult, especially if you’re traveling with the little ones. That’s why we’ve created a list of the Top 5 hotels to stay with family in Chiang Mai 2022.

Centara Khum Phaya Resort & Spa

The Centara Khum Phaya Resort & Spa, managed by the well-known Centara Hotels Group, is an excellent boutique hotel for families. Their rooms and suites are spacious.

Its focal point is a massive lagoon-shaped swimming pool with a water slide and a sundeck. Aside from a designated playground for children, the resort also provides babysitting services on request.

Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa

It has always been a favourite family destination. The resort is located outside the old city walls, around 1km from Chiang Mai railway station, and provides a variety of activities for children and their parents.

A large outdoor pool, jogging track, playground, rice paddy, vegetable and fruit garden are all located on the beautiful premise. Kids club has books and toys for kids ranging from 1 to 10 years old.

Four Seasons Resort

It’s no surprise that the Four Seasons Chiang Mai remains one of the most popular hotels for families, given its variety of activities.

Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai is located in the scenic Mae Rim Valley, about a half-hour drive west of downtown Chiang Mai, and offers spacious luxury villas with one to four bedrooms.

Shangri-La Hotel

The famous Night Bazaar and other famous attractions are within easy walking distance. Chiang Mai International Airport is only a 10-minute walk away.

A water park is located at the Shangri-la resort in Chiang Mai. There’s a splash park for small children and a giant slide for older children.

A children’s room with activities and toys is available, and the hotel also offers babysitting and childcare services.

Anantara Chiang Mai Resort & Spa

Another luxurious option, the Anantara Chiang Mai Resort is located directly next to the Night Bazaar and on the Ping River and offers a modern contemporary design. The spacious, nicely decorated rooms offer floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies overlooking the river.

A 34-metre-long, sleek outdoor pool overlooks the river. The hotel is also about a 10-minute walk from the Night Bazaar and other old-town sights. Within a 24-hour notice, babysitting services can be arranged.

