Connect with us

Entertainment

Row erupts over Thailand’s unfair allocation of World Cup games

Published

 on 

After almost a month of, will Thailand get to watch World Cup for free or not was resolved just in the nick of time for the first game but now a new row has erupted over the unfair allocation of showing the games.

The Association of Digital Television Broadcasting (ADTEB) slammed the Sports Authority of Thailand’s (SAT) allocation of World Cup 2022 matches for being unfair and officially protested to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

The SAT’s decision to award True Corporation the right to pick up to 32 World Cup matches it wants to air ahead of other broadcasters was criticised as “completely unfair” by the ADTEB.

True Corporation was one of the major sponsors who answered calls to help the government bridge the shortfall to purchase the broadcasting rights for the World Cup.

Government departments managed to come up with about 1 billion baht but it was still some 400 million baht short of FIFA’s asking price.

The SAT was forced to find sponsors to plug the gap with just three days left before the matches kicked off on Sunday.

True Corporation, Thai Beverage, and PTT, all answered the SAT’s call and chipped in the necessary funds so Thailand’s footie fans could watch the World Cup for free.

The SAT governor, Kongsak Yodmanee, yesterday said the agency’s decision to award True Corporation first pick of the matches was fair and dismissed ADTEB’s criticisms.

True Corporation was allowed to pick first as it had contributed 300 million baht to help the SAT buy the rights, more than half of the money provided by other private sponsors put together.

“The main sponsor deserves priority.”

Kongsak also added that that the rights to the other 32 matches were awarded to 17 TV channels in a draw.

Follow the World Cup with The Thaiger. HERE are all the World Cup fixtures. And if you’re feeling a bit nostalgic about past World Cup competitions why not book tickets for An Evening with Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne, who is in Pattaya, Phuket, and Bangkok this week?

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World11 mins ago

Volcano eruption in Tonga confirmed the largest ever recorded
South14 mins ago

Car bomb explodes at police residences in southern Thailand, 1 dead, 20 injured
Thailand36 mins ago

Bungling thief borrows 500 baht from victim and asks for sex before escaping
Sponsored5 hours ago

Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Tourism55 mins ago

Charter flights to Phuket and Pattaya filled with Russian tourists
Thailand1 hour ago

Two Czech tourists seriously injured in road accident in southern Thailand
Phuket2 hours ago

Son slits father’s throat in Phuket, allegedly in self defence
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Cannabis News2 hours ago

Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
Thailand2 hours ago

Good citizens return lost leopard cat to national park in northern Thailand
Property News2 hours ago

SET-Listed Thai Developers Sought For Interest Rates Cut
Thailand2 hours ago

Man files police complaint after finding stranger’s houses on his land
Indonesia3 hours ago

Searches after Indonesian earthquake, death toll over 160
Pattaya4 hours ago

Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

BTS Skytrain demands 40 million baht debt is paid
World4 hours ago

Iran’s football team declines to sing its own anthem at World Cup
Travel4 hours ago

Get fight-ready at these 5 incredible Muay Thai gyms in Koh Samui
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending