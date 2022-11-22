Connect with us

Crime

Foreigner repeatedly scams petrol stations in central Thailand

Published

 on 

A fearless foreigner of unidentified nationality is touring the small province of Nakhon Nayok in central Thailand and scamming staff at petrol stations over and over again.

Yesterday, staff at a PT Station in the Mueang district opposite a Toyota shop complained that a foreigner deceived them into giving him money.

At around 9pm, an English-speaking man wearing a red shirt walked into the gas station after getting out of a white sedan parked around 200 metres away.

When he arrived, he held up a 1000 baht banknote. The staff thought he wanted to exchange it for smaller banknotes and placed ten 100 baht banknotes on the table.

The man said “no, no” but still held the 100 baht banknotes. Then, he got a stash of 20 baht notes amounting to 200 baht out of a bag, placed them on the table, and returned two 100 baht banknotes, confusing the staff in the shop.

By the time the staff counted the notes and realised that he had scammed them out of 600 baht, the foreigner had already hurried out of the shop.

Staff chased him down the road but didn’t catch him before he got back into the white Sedan waiting for him 200 metres down the road.

The staff rang other PT stations in the area to warn them to find that they were not the first to fall victim to the scam.

Employees at two more PT stations in the province said the same man had scammed them out of 1,000 baht cash. Staff at a third PT station said the same foreigner had unsuccessfully tried the money exchange scam on them but did manage to steal a mobile phone in the process.

Police believe the scammer strategically chose to target small PT stations in Nakhon Nayok because they mostly do not have CCTV cameras. Two out of the three stations he entered did not have security cameras.

The scammer also avoided big PT and PTT stations in the area, probably because he thinks they have CCTV, added police.

The victims asked the police to hurry up and catch him to prevent any more petrol station employees from falling victim to the scam. The staff explained that they had to take financial responsibility for the incidents themselves.

Police from Nakhon Nayok Police Station are using the little CCTV footage available to track down the scamming foreigner.

Scams in Thailand – Common scams in Thailand to watch out for!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Indonesia2 mins ago

Searches after Indonesian earthquake, death toll over 160
Pattaya48 mins ago

Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
Thailand58 mins ago

BTS Skytrain demands 40 million baht debt is paid
Sponsored2 hours ago

Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
World1 hour ago

Iran’s football team declines to sing its own anthem at World Cup
Travel1 hour ago

Get fight-ready at these 5 incredible Muay Thai gyms in Koh Samui
Guides2 hours ago

Experience amazing hair restoration procedures at Bangkok Hair Clinic
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Entertainment2 hours ago

Row erupts over Thailand’s unfair allocation of World Cup games
Crime2 hours ago

Foreigner repeatedly scams petrol stations in central Thailand
Video3 hours ago

Heavy rain and flash flood in Thailand | GMT ON TOUR
Pattaya3 hours ago

Chinese man operates illegal hairdressers in plain sight in Pattaya, Thailand
Lifestyle3 hours ago

The evolution of Thanksgiving in a multicultural America
Entertainment3 hours ago

Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
World19 hours ago

Fraudulant websites offer refunds on FTX collapse
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese man overstays visa in Thailand for 7 years over ‘cult’ beliefs
Indonesia19 hours ago

Earthquake kills at least 46 in Indonesia
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending