Yala enters lockdown today

Yala, a southern Thai province just above the Malaysian border, is entering a lockdown from today until July 7. The lockdown is to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Yala’s Provincial Governor, Chaisit Panitpon, has imposed measuress to ensure people can’t get in or out of the Yala province.

The governor says:

If everyone follows the measures, I believe the number of Covid-19 patients will continually decrease

Dr Songkran Maichoom, Yala’s Medical Chief officer, says the number of Covid-19 infections has jumped to over 500 cases. Further, for every 100 patients 1 will die.

The doctor says that so far, 5 patients have died. He adds:

If we do nothing, the number of patients may rise to 600, with more deaths.

As of today, Thailand has had over 200,000 cases of Covid.

Earlier today, a government’s spokesperson reassured the public that the vaccine rollout is going “according to plan“. Pattaya business owners expressed their lack of confidence in tourists coming soon. However, the elderly can now register for vaccines in Bangkok, while supplies last.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates