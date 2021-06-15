Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals

Maya Taylor

Published 

14 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Aleksandr Zykov

Tourism operators in Pattaya are not holding out much hope of a mass return of foreign arrivals in the first few months after re-opening. Pattaya has been chosen as the first non-island location to re-open to vaccinated foreign tourists, but operators fear the constant indecision and changes to regulations will have a negative impact. Thanet Supornsahasrungsi from the Chon Buri Tourism Council predicts that only 30,000 – 40,000 foreign tourists will arrive between August and October, the first months of the re-opening.

“The early stages of re-opening will not attract many leisure tourists as it’s low season here and some are unsure about inconsistent regulations. We should observe the Phuket sandbox. The market in the beginning is more likely to be business travellers or Thai returnees who want to skip mandatory quarantine in the capital, opting for a more relaxed location.”

Thanet points out that countries such as Turkey and Egypt have opened up to vaccinated tourists without any restrictions. He fears Thailand could lose out to such destinations if the rules are not relaxed in the last quarter of the year. However, he adds that at this stage, any number of tourists will help. According to a Bangkok Post report, tourism revenue has plummeted from 276 billion baht in 2019 to just 68 billion last year.

Phisut Saekhu from the Eastern Chapter of the Thai Hotels Association says that out of around 1,000 hotels operating prior to the pandemic, just 20% remain open for business following the third wave of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Chairat Rattanopas from the Eastern Spa and Wellness Association is hopeful that international tourism will really pick up in the last quarter of the year, adding that mass vaccination of the local population is essential before then.

“Conditions have to be met to start re-opening properly, including mass inoculations for 450,000 people in Bang Lamung and Sattahip districts, the pilot area for the sealed route and sealed area. Tourists must travel to designated places escorted by operators in the early stages as health and safety remain a priority.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pattaya14 mins ago

Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
Tourism49 mins ago

Airlines look to vaccine rollout to restore demand and boost economy
Myanmar13 hours ago

Burmese military media outlets say ethnic army killed 25 workers

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Thailand15 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says drug suppression should to be a national priority
Thailand16 hours ago

Purchases of fancy street lamps being investigated for possible corruption
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | BKK parks re-open… nearly, tropical storm, airport security upgrade | June 14
Thailand17 hours ago

Missing fisherman’s body found in sea off Nakhon Si Thammarat
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

CCSA: We’re out of vaccines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Ayutthaya hospital to test all staff for Covid after 18 test positive
Thailand18 hours ago

13 teenagers arrested in Chon Buri for partying, gathering
Crime18 hours ago

Crime Suppression Division seizes dozens of illegal firearms in a series of raids
Best of18 hours ago

Top 8 Beach Hotels in Thailand
Crime19 hours ago

Marijuana valued at 10 million baht seized in Nakhon Phanom, 2 arrested
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases, provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Almost 100% of teachers and staff vaccinated in Bangkok
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending