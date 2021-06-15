Connect with us

Tuesday Covid Update: Cumulative case count exceeds 200,000; provincial totals

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

20 mins ago

 on 

Photo via Facebook/ กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์ (Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

 

Thailand’s total Covid-19 case count since the start of the pandemic last year has exceeded 200,000. Today, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration recorded 3,000 new Covid-19 infections and 19 coronavirus-related deaths.

There are now 38,061 active cases in Thailand, a downward trend as the daily recovery count of 4,774 people released from treatment is higher than the today’s tally of new infections. There are currently more than 200 Covid-19 patients in critical conditions and are on ventilators, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 202,264 Covid-19 cases and 1,485 virus-related deaths. In the recent and most severe wave of infections, first recorded at Bangkok’s fashionable nightlife districts, has spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons as well as factories and construction camps, many that employ migrant workers on a low wage. Since April 1, the CCSA has recorded 173,401 Covid-19 cases.

Of the new cases today, 640 were reported at correctional facilities. More than 30,000 inmates have tested positive for Covid-19 in the recent wave of infections.

At many factories and construction camps where Covid-19 outbreaks are reported, health officials are using the so-called “bubble and seal” method to contain the virus. Workers, even those who aren’t infected with the virus, must stay onsite for about a month to contain the spread of the virus and continue working.

Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with 872 new cases were reported today. City officials will meet with migrant workers groups today to discuss disease control measures.

Vaccine updates…

6.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Thailand since February 28. Natapanu says this is “good progress” as more than 2.4 million doses have been administered since the mass immunisation campaign was launched last week.

“The CCSA confirms that the vaccination progress is going according to plan and that 50 million people will be vaccinated by the end of the year in Thailand.”

Andrew Reeve
2021-06-15 14:22
50 million people needed to be vaccinated before the end of July to restart the economy and daily life. End of the year is too little too late.



Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Trending