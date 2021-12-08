Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Wednesday Covid Update: 3,618 new cases; provincial totals
38 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,035 with 20,941 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 3,618 new Covid-19 cases and 5,775 recoveries. There are now 64,200 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 40 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,152,384 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,123,521 of those infections.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 95,879,742 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 89,443 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 127,537 received their second dose, and 46,704 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
