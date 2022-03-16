Wednesday Covid Update: 23,945 new cases; provincial totals

70 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 23,918 with 2,220 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 23,945 new Covid-19 cases and 23,339 recoveries. There are now 221,972 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 155 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,250,642 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,027,207 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 126,431,235 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 64,791 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 16,145 received their second dose, and 82,328 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 1,320

Bangkok – 3,457

Samut Prakan – 886

Ubon Ratchathani – 254

Phuket – 386

Khon Kaen – 469

Chiang Mai – 302

Nonthaburi – 417

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1,440

Rayong – 371

Udon Thani – 272

Buriram – 349

Surat Thani – 209

Maha Sarakham – 360

Nakhon Ratchasima – 399

Pathum Thani – 473

Samut Sakhon – 678

Songkla – 500

Pattalung – 331

Chachoengsao – 617

Sisaket – 228

Kalasin – 368

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 185

Roi Et – 391

Surin – 271

Nakhon Sawan – 245

Prachin Buri – 323

Nakhon Pathom – 395

Lampang – 152

Pitsanuloak – 190

Saraburi – 242

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 548

Trang – 90

Phang Nga – 94

Chaiyaphum – 134

Tak – 187

Lop Buri – 103

Petchabun – 123

Krabi – 166

Kanchanaburi – 363

Ratchaburi – 554

Chanthaburi – 285

Sakon Nakhon – 89

Nong Kai – 160

Trat – 149

Yasothon – 115

Nan – 94

Srakaew – 260

Chumporn – 187

Payao – 90

Nakhon Panom – 56

Mukdaharn – 44

Chiang Rai – 18

Phetchburi – 334

Pattani – 260

Suphan Buri – 366

Kamphaeng Phet – 111

Nakhon Nayok – 133

Satun – 298

Bueng Karn – 87

Amnat Charoen – 61

Yala – 176

Uthai Thani – 53

Mae Hong Son – 30

Loei – 129

Nong Bua Lumphu – 117

Chainat – 40

Pichit – 42

Phrae – 95

Uttaradit – 103

Sukhothai – 159

Narathiwas – 201

Samut Songkhram – 164

Ranong – 196

Lamphun – 3

Ang Thong – 122

Singburi – 73