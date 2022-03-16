Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Wednesday Covid Update: 23,945 new cases; provincial totals
70 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 23,918 with 2,220 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 23,945 new Covid-19 cases and 23,339 recoveries. There are now 221,972 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 155 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,250,642 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,027,207 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 126,431,235 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 64,791 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 16,145 received their second dose, and 82,328 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Chon Buri – 1,320
Bangkok – 3,457
Samut Prakan – 886
Ubon Ratchathani – 254
Phuket – 386
Khon Kaen – 469
Chiang Mai – 302
Nonthaburi – 417
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1,440
Rayong – 371
Udon Thani – 272
Buriram – 349
Surat Thani – 209
Maha Sarakham – 360
Nakhon Ratchasima – 399
Pathum Thani – 473
Samut Sakhon – 678
Songkla – 500
Pattalung – 331
Chachoengsao – 617
Sisaket – 228
Kalasin – 368
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 185
Roi Et – 391
Surin – 271
Nakhon Sawan – 245
Prachin Buri – 323
Nakhon Pathom – 395
Lampang – 152
Pitsanuloak – 190
Saraburi – 242
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 548
Trang – 90
Phang Nga – 94
Chaiyaphum – 134
Tak – 187
Lop Buri – 103
Petchabun – 123
Krabi – 166
Kanchanaburi – 363
Ratchaburi – 554
Chanthaburi – 285
Sakon Nakhon – 89
Nong Kai – 160
Trat – 149
Yasothon – 115
Nan – 94
Srakaew – 260
Chumporn – 187
Payao – 90
Nakhon Panom – 56
Mukdaharn – 44
Chiang Rai – 18
Phetchburi – 334
Pattani – 260
Suphan Buri – 366
Kamphaeng Phet – 111
Nakhon Nayok – 133
Satun – 298
Bueng Karn – 87
Amnat Charoen – 61
Yala – 176
Uthai Thani – 53
Mae Hong Son – 30
Loei – 129
Nong Bua Lumphu – 117
Chainat – 40
Pichit – 42
Phrae – 95
Uttaradit – 103
Sukhothai – 159
Narathiwas – 201
Samut Songkhram – 164
Ranong – 196
Lamphun – 3
Ang Thong – 122
Singburi – 73
