Thailand

Phuket police on the hunt for alleged shoplifting foreigner

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Sino-Portuguese Building, the old Building in Phuket Old Town, Phuket

A foreign man reportedly stole snacks from a Phuket shop on two separate occasions. The shopkeeper alleges the foreigner first stole snacks back in January, after he came to the store with a Thai woman. The woman paid for her items, while the man allegedly stole 228 baht worth of snacks. The man reported the alleged theft to Phuket City Police the next day.

Thai media has reported the suspect as a “handsome foreign man,” publishing a photo, possibly from social media, of a man with his shirt unbuttoned, showing his six-pack.

The shopkeeper now alleges the foreigner stole snacks again on Sunday, stuffing the snacks into his trousers. The shopkeeper claims the foreigner came to the shop with a Thai woman, and also another foreign man this time. He says this time, the foreigner stole 186 baht worth of snacks. On Monday, the shopkeeper filed a complaint.

The shop is located in the Phuket Old Town area. The shopkeeper showed CCTV footage of the foreigner putting snacks in his trousers, and leaving the shop without paying. Anyone who might know the foreigner is asked to contact Phuket City Police.

In January, a foreigner stole 3,600 baht from a Phuket taxi driver. He was arrested, and forced to give driver his 3,600 baht back, plus an additional 400 baht for the trouble caused, totaling 4,000 baht.

Screenshot from Daily News

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    kalyan
    2022-03-16 19:30
    natural, inflation, no work, no money drive humans to rob " foreigners are not exceptional" when the stomach is hungry !
    image
    Convert54
    2022-03-16 20:27
    34 minutes ago, kalyan said: natural, inflation, no work, no money drive humans to rob " foreigners are not exceptional" when the stomach is hungry ! Genuine hunger for food I can understand as having experienced it. Hunger for wealth…
    image
    Stardust
    2022-03-16 20:39
    2 hours ago, Thaiger said: A foreign man reportedly stole snacks from a Phuket shop on two separate occasions. The shopkeeper alleges the foreigner first stole snacks back in January, after he came to the store with a Thai woman.…
    image
    AdvocatusDiaboli
    2022-03-16 20:56
    3 hours ago, Thaiger said: A foreign man reportedly stole snacks from a Phuket shop on two separate occasions. The shopkeeper alleges After he did a full stocktake of his store, and checked the security cameras, after the first time.…
    image
    Guest1
    2022-03-16 21:00
    3 hours ago, Thaiger said: A foreign man reportedly stole snacks from a Phuket shop on two separate occasions. What shop is that, please? What kind of "snacks"?
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

      Trending