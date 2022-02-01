Tuesday Covid Update: 7,422 new cases; provincial totals

12 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,185 with 487 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 7,422 new Covid-19 cases and 8,715 recoveries. There are now 83,014 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 28 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,447,964 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 224,529 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 115,256,516 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 15,378 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 31,886 received their second dose, and 155,680 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 391

Bangkok – 1,254

Samut Prakan – 780

Ubon Ratchathani – 128

Phuket – 385

Khon Kaen – 127

Chiang Mai – 133

Nonthaburi – 478

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 123

Rayong – 92

Udon Thani – 94

Buriram – 86

Surat Thani – 87

Maha Sarakham – 58

Nakhon Ratchasima – 190

Pathum Thani – 131

Samut Sakhon – 71

Songkla – 35

Pattalung – 78

Chachoengsao – 70

Sisaket – 150

Kalasin – 34

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 48

Roi Et – 92

Surin – 90

Nakhon Sawan – 33

Prachin Buri – 53

Nakhon Pathom – 118

Lampang – 9

Pitsanuloak – 14

Saraburi – 101

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 113

Trang – 27

Phang Nga – 52

Chaiyaphum – 32

Tak – 20

Lop Buri – 83

Petchabun – 48

Krabi – 41

Kanchanaburi – 95

Ratchaburi – 75

Chanthaburi – 48

Sakon Nakhon – 31

Nong Kai – 106

Trat – 21

Yasothon – 37

Nan – 46

Srakaew – 21

Chumporn – 58

Payao – 6

Nakhon Phanom – 29

Mukdaharn – 19

Chiang Rai – 23

Phetchburi – 52

Pattani – 13

Suphan Buri – 80

Kamphaeng Phet – 7

Nakhon Nayok – 20

Satun – 3

Bueng Karn – 9

Amnat Charoen – 24

Yala – 8

Uthai Thani – 5

Mae Hong Son – 4

Loei – 96

Nong Bua Lumphu – 26

Chainat – 38

Pichit – 35

Phrae – 16

Uttaradit – 30

Sukhothai – 43

Narathiwas – 5

Samut Songkhram – 14

Ranong – 10

Lamphun – 12

Ang Thong – 6

Singburi – 13