Tuesday Covid Update: 6,718 new cases; provincial totals

12 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,057 with 359 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 6,718 new Covid-19 cases and 7,659 recoveries. There are now 81,532 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 69 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,391,357 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 167,922 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 112,759,859 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 22,996 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 47,236 received their second dose, and 218,124 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 314

Bangkok – 1,269

Samut Prakan – 556

Ubon Ratchathani – 114

Phuket – 354

Khon Kaen – 247

Chiang Mai – 107

Nonthaburi – 411

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 107

Rayong – 70

Udon Thani – 118

Buriram – 94

Surat Thani – 109

Maha Sarakarm – 49

Nakhon Ratchasima – 144

Pathum Thani – 228

Samut Sakhon – 83

Songkla – 58

Pattalung – 84

Chachoengsao – 57

Sisaket – 118

Kalasin – 31

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 66

Roi Et – 62

Surin – 84

Nakhon Sawan – 66

Prachin Buri – 25

Nakhon Pathom – 87

Lampang – 9

Pitsanuloak – 27

Saraburi – 85

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 55

Trang – 23

Phang Nga – 63

Chaiyaphum – 20

Tak – 15

Lop Buri – 110

Petchabun – 21

Krabi – 51

Kanchanaburi – 75

Ratchaburi – 62

Chanthaburi – 47

Sakon Nakhon – 23

Nong Kai – 28

Trat – 4

Yasothon – 24

Nan – 36

Srakaew – 25

Chumporn – 57

Payao – 8

Nakhon Panom – 16

Mukdaharn – 26

Chiang Rai – 27

Phetchburi – 17

Pattani – 10

Suphan Buri – 23

Kamphaeng Phet – 13

Nakhon Nayok – 17

Satun – 1

Bueng Karn – 3

Amnat Charoen – 7

Yala – 17

Uthai Thani – 10

Mae Hong Son – 6

Loei – 152

Nong Bua Lumphu – 57

Chainat – 7

Pichit – 25

Phrae – 17

Uttaladit – 6

Sukhothai – 13

Narathiwas -10

Samut Songkhram – 10

Ranong – 6

Lamphun – 4

Ang Thong – 7

Singburi – 10