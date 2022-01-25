Connect with us

Tourism

CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

CCSA press briefing (January 2022) | Photo courtesy of the Royal Thai Government

Registration for Thailand’s quarantine exemption scheme known as Test & Go is reopening next week after being closed for the past month due to the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in Thailand. Starting at 9am on February 1, fully vaccinated travellers from any country can apply for a Thailand Pass QR code to enter with (almost) quarantine-free travel, but there have been a few changes.

Here are some key points on the Test & Go scheme clarified by a spokesperson at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration press briefing…

Registration for Test & Go entry on Thailand Pass is reopening, travel never stopped

Registration for Test & Go closed, but travel never stopped. Those who had previously applied for a Thailand Pass QR code to enter under the Test & Go scheme have been able to enter the country under basically the same conditions. Travellers are required to book a night at an approved hotel or resort while they wait for the results from their on-arrival RT-PCR test to come back. Recently, an additional RT-PCR test has been required for travellers.

To apply for a Thailand Pass QR code, go to https://tp.consular.go.th/. It is free to register. Watch out for websites and agencies asking for payment for Thailand Pass registration.

Two RT-PCR tests are now required, new applicants have to pay for both

Following the emergence of the Omicron variant, and some Test & Go travellers testing positive after entering, the Thai government decided to require two RT-PCR tests, with one taken on arrival and the other on Day 5.

Those with a Thailand Pass QR code issued before February 1 can take the second RT-PCR test at a government-approved facility for free. A spokesperson says the service is intended not to put a burden on travellers since changes were made after the travellers made plans.

Those applying for a Thailand Pass QR code after registration reopens will need to pay for both RT-PCR tests which can cost from 2,000 baht to 4,000 baht. On Day 5, travellers will need to book a stay at a hotel or resort approved by the Safety and Health Administration while they wait for their test results to come back. This hotel does not need to be the same hotel as Day 1 and can be in any province.

Vaccinated, but recently recovered from Covid-19

Those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but were recently infected and are still testing positive for the virus can still enter the country under the Test & Go scheme. Travellers must have a certificate issued by a medical professional declaring that they recovered from Covid-19 between the last 14 to 90 days. If the traveller tests positive on arrival, they can present their recovery certificate but may need to be cleared by a healthcare professional.

 

    Caitlin Ashworth

    Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

      Trending