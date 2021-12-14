Connect with us
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Tuesday Covid Update: 2,862 new cases; provincial totals

Thaiger

Published

 on 

37 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,231 with 21,137 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 2,862 new Covid-19 cases and 4,818 recoveries. There are now 47,531 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 17 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,174,906 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,146,043 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 97,653,854 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 57,155 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 128,459 received their second dose, and 65,123 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

ozvenision
2021-12-14 17:54
Absolute BS numbers 😉
