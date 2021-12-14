Connect with us
"The Game Changer" (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Bangkok

Bangkok restaurant raided, several foreigners caught without entry stamps

Avatar

Published

 on 

Nakhon Bar Bangkok | Photo courtesy of the Thai Immigration Bureau

In yet another party bust, police raided a restaurant in Bangkok at around 1:45am yesterday, past the 11pm cutoff set by the government, and arrested more than 45 people for violating disease control measures. Several foreigners were also charged for not having entry stamps in their passports.

Immigration police officers say 30 people at the Nakhon Bar Bangkok were foreigners from Nigeria, Congo, and Cameroon… calling it a “coloured” party on their poster announcing the arrests. Half of them did not have passports on hand or did not have official entry stamps from immigration. Some face charges for illegal entry.

15 Thai women at the restaurant were charged with violating the Emergency Decree. The restaurant’s operator reportedly claimed that her eatery had been operating with all of the necessary licenses to offer alcoholic beverages a month ago.
The owner was accused of illegally selling alcoholic beverages, selling food and drink in unsanitary circumstances, and staying open past the operating hours set by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 



Recent comments:
image
TopDeadSenter
2021-12-14 16:47
what and no baggies of dust found? I'm just not buying this story as it reads.
image
Poolie
2021-12-14 16:48
1 minute ago, TopDeadSenter said: what and no baggies of dust found? I'm just not buying this story as it reads. Who does?
image
Rain
2021-12-14 16:49
Those damn sneaky coloured foreigners. They're everywhere.
image
AlexPTY
2021-12-14 17:04
20 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Several foreigners were also charged for not having entry stamps in their passports. Immigration police officers say 30 people at the Nakhon Bar Bangkok were foreigners from Nigeria, Congo, and Cameroon… calling it a “coloured”…

Trending