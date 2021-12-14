Travelling to the UK? Order a PCR test early, high demand slams provider

Travelling back to the UK? Make sure to get your hands on a PCR test ahead of time, or at least from a reliable provider. Many customers who ordered a PCR test from a company recommended on the UK government’s official website say the deliveries, which were promised to within the next working day, were delayed.

Fully vaccinated travellers entering the UK are required to self isolate and take a PCR test by day two… But a number of people waiting at home in self-isolation or in quarantine say their deliveries from the test provider Circular 1 Health, which is listed on the government’s website, were late.

There’s actually been so many problems that the company had to close their phone lines. Last week, the company made an announcement on Facebook saying that due to the “very high volume of calls” and the problems reported by customers, they had to close the phone lines. The company’s website now says orders placed between December 17 and January 4 will not be shipped until January 5.

We are facing an unprecedented volume of tests coming through our labs right now. With the recent government changes, the testing industry faces its biggest challenge in keeping everyone safe with results as quickly as possible. All orders are being sent and tests received will be processed and your certificates will be uploaded onto our customer portal. Our Labs across the UK are working 24 hours round the clock to bring your result to you as quickly as possible.

An expat in Thailand who recently travelled back home to the UK told The Thaiger that he ordered the test on December 2 and his flight landed in the UK the next day. He says the test didn’t arrive until December 7.

One person wrote a Google review saying…

Tests haven’t arrived so I’m stuck in quarantine. I have contacted my bank and they have returned the money. I’d advise everyone else to do this as Circular1 have said they will be offering no refunds. Awful company with incompetent management.

Another person wrote….

Ordered on Tuesday morning (it’s now Thursday), said it’d arrive the following day. Not received yet. When you try calling their number, it immediately disconnects. Their live chat also doesn’t work. New quarantine rules mean I have to stay in quarantine until I get a negative test so I’m now stuck.