Tuesday Covid Update: 19,982 new cases; provincial totals

101 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 26,289 with 4,591 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 19,982 new Covid-19 cases and 28,057 recoveries. There are now 237,399 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 27 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,925,854 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,702,419 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 131,325,546 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 8,373 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 11,171 received their second dose, and 25,127 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 3,339

Kamphaeng Phet – 216

Chai Nat – 9

Nakhon Nayok – 38

Nakhon Pathom – 736

Nakhon Sawan – 367

Nonthaburi – 884

Pathum Thani – 354

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 318

Pichit – 56

Pissanuloak – 283

Phetchbun – 69

Lob Buri – 64

Samut Prakarn – 724

Samut Songkram – 146

Samut Sakhon – 544

Saraburi – 98

Sing Buri – 94

Sukhothai – 208

Suphan Buri – 285

Ang Thong – 103

Uthai Thani – 70

Chantaburi – 133

Chachengsao – 312

Chon Buri – 791

Trat – 86

Prachin Buri – 249

Rayong – 433

Srakaew – 128

Chiang Rai – 5

Chiang Mai – 403

Nan – 114

Payao – 43

Prae – 100

Mae Hong Sorn – 26

Lampang – 93

Lamphun – 1

Uttaradit – 18

Kalasin – 230

Khon Kaen – 527

Chaiyaphum – 140

Nakhon Panom – 189

Nakhon Ratchasima – 391

Bueng Karn – 109

Buriram – 489

Maha Sarakam – 243

Mukdaharn – 59

Yasothon – 178

Roi Et – 342

Loei – 322

Sisaket – 275

Sakon Nakhon – 171

Surin – 295

Nong Kai – 329

Nong Bua Lamphu – 76

Amnat Charoen – 96

Udon Thani – 337

Ubon Ratchathani – 235

Krabi – 63

Chumporn – 49

Trang – 47

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 478

Narathiwas – 24

Pattani – 34

Phangnga – 80

Pattalung – 185

Phuket – 178

Yala – 35

Kanchanaburi – 210

Tak – 69

Prachuab Khiri Khan – 242

Phetchaburi – 166

Ratchaburi – 418

Ranong – 86

Songkla – 408

Satun – 35

Surat Thani – 123