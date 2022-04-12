Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Tuesday Covid Update: 19,982 new cases; provincial totals
101 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 26,289 with 4,591 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 19,982 new Covid-19 cases and 28,057 recoveries. There are now 237,399 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 27 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,925,854 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,702,419 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 131,325,546 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 8,373 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 11,171 received their second dose, and 25,127 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Bangkok – 3,339
Kamphaeng Phet – 216
Chai Nat – 9
Nakhon Nayok – 38
Nakhon Pathom – 736
Nakhon Sawan – 367
Nonthaburi – 884
Pathum Thani – 354
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 318
Pichit – 56
Pissanuloak – 283
Phetchbun – 69
Lob Buri – 64
Samut Prakarn – 724
Samut Songkram – 146
Samut Sakhon – 544
Saraburi – 98
Sing Buri – 94
Sukhothai – 208
Suphan Buri – 285
Ang Thong – 103
Uthai Thani – 70
Chantaburi – 133
Chachengsao – 312
Chon Buri – 791
Trat – 86
Prachin Buri – 249
Rayong – 433
Srakaew – 128
Chiang Rai – 5
Chiang Mai – 403
Nan – 114
Payao – 43
Prae – 100
Mae Hong Sorn – 26
Lampang – 93
Lamphun – 1
Uttaradit – 18
Kalasin – 230
Khon Kaen – 527
Chaiyaphum – 140
Nakhon Panom – 189
Nakhon Ratchasima – 391
Bueng Karn – 109
Buriram – 489
Maha Sarakam – 243
Mukdaharn – 59
Yasothon – 178
Roi Et – 342
Loei – 322
Sisaket – 275
Sakon Nakhon – 171
Surin – 295
Nong Kai – 329
Nong Bua Lamphu – 76
Amnat Charoen – 96
Udon Thani – 337
Ubon Ratchathani – 235
Krabi – 63
Chumporn – 49
Trang – 47
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 478
Narathiwas – 24
Pattani – 34
Phangnga – 80
Pattalung – 185
Phuket – 178
Yala – 35
Kanchanaburi – 210
Tak – 69
Prachuab Khiri Khan – 242
Phetchaburi – 166
Ratchaburi – 418
Ranong – 86
Songkla – 408
Satun – 35
Surat Thani – 123
