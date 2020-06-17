Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Trial shows cheap steroid could significantly reduce Covid-19 deaths – VIDEO
Low doses of the generic steroid ‘Dexamethasone’, given to patients in hospital with Covid-19, has reportedly reduced death rates by about a third among those with the most severe symptoms, trial data showed yesterday. The results are being described as a “major breakthrough” by scientists conducting the UK-led clinical trial known as RECOVERY. They suggest the drug should immediately become standard care in patients treated in hospital with the virus.
“This result shows that if patients who have Covid-19 and are on ventilators or on oxygen are given Dexamethasone, it will save lives, and it will do so at a remarkably low cost.”
Martin Landray, an Oxford University professor, who is co-leading the trial, and his co-lead investigator Peter Horby, say Dexamethasone, a generic steroid widely used in other diseases to reduce inflammation, is “the only drug that’s so far shown to reduce mortality – and it reduces it significantly.”
“It is a major breakthrough”
There is currently no approved treatment or vaccine for Covid-19, which has killed more than 446,000 globally.
Grounded Thai pilot now does motorbike food deliveries
“I have my motorbike, so I found my part time job. And now I am a food delivery man.”
With many of the world’s international airlines grounded by the Covid-19 pandemic, many in the aviation industry, including even pilots, have been forced to find other ways to make a living. Here in Thailand, a ban on international arrivals remains in place, and with domestic air travel currently limited, some aviators have shifted from the skies to the roads, taking jobs as motorbike delivery drivers or as with ride-hailing apps.
One such airman is co-pilot Nakarin Inta, who has been a commercial pilot for Thai Lion Air for about 4 years. He now delivers orders in Bangkok for Line Man, a local food delivery, taxi, messenger and parcel app. For now, Nakarin has traded in the skies for a Scoopie.
“Some airline staff have been on leave without pay. And for most of us, income has been cut by more than 70%. I still have expenses every month, so I had to find something on my own.”
Like in major cities around the world, food delivery service apps in Bangkok have exploded in popularity due to lockdown measures imposed by the government in March. Following the example of a fellow pilot, Inta realised he could generate a small income to support his wife and four year old daughter by delivering food on his motorbike.
“I thought, I cannot just sit here and wait for help. I have to fight for my family. I have to do something.”
The 42 year old always dreamed of a life in the skies but, fearing economic instability in the industry, held back on pursuing that dream for years. But about 5 years ago he decided to go for it. Seeing the rise of low cost carriers in Thailand, he studied for his commercial pilot degree and was soon hired by Thai Lion Air.
“To be a pilot was always in my dreams when I was a child. The best thing is travelling around the world and seeing so many people; I see the passengers smile when I dress up and go to the airport. I see their smile when they meet each other or they’re travelling to their vacation to beaches or mountains. And, more than everything, I can earn money to support my family.”
As a pilot, Inta says he would normally earn between 187,000 and 249,000 baht a month. Now, grounded mid-March, he says making 1,000 a day would be a big win for him.
Inta says he knows of more than 50 Thai pilots, including personal friends, now working as food delivery men, ride-hailing app drivers or food vendors, while waiting to resume their regular jobs. He and his friends have not been laid off, but their salaries are based on their flight assignments.
“I think everybody was impacted by Covid-19, everyone in the world, but look at the one beside you, your loved ones. You have to fight for them and fight for yourself. I miss every moment of my career. I miss my colleagues, my captain, my cabin crew and dispatchers and all the staff since we have worked together as a team for many years. And, mostly, I miss my office in the sky.”
Billions of baht thrown at domestic tourism
The coronavirus pandemic has nearly killed tourism in Thailand. Now, Thai authorities are giving some life to domestic travel by rewarding health volunteers with a free holiday as well as subsidising hotel and transportation costs. 3 stimulus packages worth 22.4 billion baht are planned to boost up the industry and are set to run from July to October.
The money comes form the Finance Ministry’s 400 billion baht Covid-19 economic recovery spending plan, a government spokesperson said. The government is borrowing 1 trillion baht to revitalise the country after the pandemic. While 400 billion is going toward economic rehabilitation projects, the other 600 billion is planned to provide financial aid for people whose jobs took a hit from the pandemic as well as health-related plans.
Out of the 3 packages, 2.4 billion baht will go to 1.2 million health volunteers and officials to fund holiday travel. They’ll be able to use 2,000 baht for short trips, around 2 days. While giving health volunteers a reward for their help, the move is also intended to help out 13,000 tourism firms.
18 billion baht will subsidise 5 million nights of hotel accommodation as well as other services, such as food, all at 40% the normal rate. Tourists will pay for the rest. The subsidy will cap out at 3,000 baht a night for 5 nights. For additional services, it caps at 600 baht per room each night.
Another 2 million baht will subsidise fares and fees related to public transportation such as domestic flight fares and inter-provincial bus fares. It would cover 40% of the expenses with a limit of 1,000 baht per tourist.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Not so fast, Thailand’s international flight ban might be extended
Commercial international flights may have to wait a little longer to get back in the air. Scheduled international flights in and out of Thailand were geared to take off by July 1, but aviation authorities are wary about opening the country back up again. They say, if anything, those traveling for business will be the first group allowed to enter and travel overseas.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand also plans to create so-called “travel bubbles” allowing a limited number of foreigners from low-risk countries to enter Thailand and visit select destinations. International tourism could be back in action by August.
Chief executive of Thai AirAsia, TAA, says the airline will be ready for international travel once those travel bubbles are in place. Domestic travel is already kicking back up. Just yesterday, the airline resumed 4 Bangkok-Phuket flights per day.
“Most travel now is for business purposes … When the leisure market comes back at a faster speed in July, we will offer special airfares to respond to upcoming demand and compete with other airlines.”
Social distancing on flights isn’t much of an option as airlines have opposed leaving the middle seats open. They say it takes away any chance of making a profit. Airlines have already taken an enormous hit this year and will probably take longer than most other businesses to recover.
TAA plans to carry 11 million passengers this year. That’s half the number of people they carried last year with 22.5 million passengers in 2019.
Passengers will have to face masks for the duration of the flight. Three rows in the back will be left unoccupied for anyone who shows signs of sickness during the flight. For short flights, less than an hour long, airlines won’t have to leave empty rows.
