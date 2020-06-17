Environment
Injured whale shark looks for help from divers – VIDEO
Video footage of a huge whale shark swimming toward a diving instructor while showing its tail that was caught in a rope has gone viral on the internet. The encounter took place near Koh Pha Ngan in the southern Surat Thani province last Saturday. A 3 metre long whale shark, injured by a rope tightening around its tail, swam toward the diving instructor apparently seeking help.
Many people dove into the water to record videos and tried to help the animal, but none were successful as their knives were not long enough to cut the thick nylon rope. Surat Tani’s provincial governor collaborated with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, asking them to send marine life experts to help the whale shark.
Whale sharks are protected under Thailand’s wildlife conservation and have importance for marine resources. They are slow-moving, filter-feeding carpet sharks and the largest known fish species. The largest confirmed individual was 18.8 metres long. The whale shark holds many records for size in the animal kingdom, notably being by far the largest living non-mammalian vertebrate.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Bangkok removing trees to make way for underground walkways
As part of a new “landscape improvement project,” the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has begun removing trees along Na Phra Lan Road, to pave the way for an underground network of walkways. 34 trees on the road will be removed, and the “Silpakorn Nokrob” (around Silpakorn) Facebook page yesterday called the decision “heartbreaking” for locals and conservationists. In April the BMA took some flak after some overly enthusiastic pruning of the city’s trees. Some of the city’s green shade was cut back to bare, ugly stumps that will take years to recover any meaningful foliage.
The decision was made to make way for the construction of underground walkways to accommodate crowds flocking to the historical district, which encompasses landmark attractions including the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha. The BMA says the trees, many of them decades old, will be replanted near the Memorial Bridge.
The project is an initiative by the Rattanakosin and Old Cities Conservation and Development Committee, to improve the landscape of the Sanam Luang public square and the adjacent Na Phra Lan and Maha Rat roads. The area is home to Silpakorn Univerity, the Grand Palace and other must-see tourist magnets.
The project, with a budget of 1.1 billion baht, and expected to be completed next year, comprises 3 underground walkways with utility space. 2 walkways will be built under Na Phra Lan Road. 1 will be 96 metres long and the other 37 metres long. 1 will have utility space of 6,280 square metres, including 76 public restrooms. The third walkway, 90 metres in length, will be built under Maha Rat Road with utility space of 1,146 square metres and 35 restrooms.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
Bangkok’s sky park bridging the Chao Phraya ready for opening
Bangkok now has an elevated garden overlooking the Chao Phraya River, after architects transformed a portion of an abandoned electric train project into a green pedestrian bridge. For 30 years, the unfinished Saphan Phut line stood as a reminder of the Lavalin Skytrain project, which was abandoned in 1992.
The project began in 1984 under former PM Prem Tinsulanonda. Today its beams and pillars have been given a new lease on life as the support structures of the Chao Phraya Skypark, dubbed “Southeast Asia’s first mid-river garden and observation point.”
Bangkok’s governor says the park is expected to be unveiled at the end of the month with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha presiding over the opening ceremony. No date has been set for its official opening.
The project’s management team says the sky park is part of a pilot campaign to preserve the cultural heritage of communities in metropolitan Bangkok’s Kadijeen and Klong San areas. The abandoned train project has no historical or cultural value, but the green pedestrian bridge links the communities on both sides of the Chao Phraya River.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Department of City Planning and Urban Development commissioned Chulalongkorn University’s Urban Design and Development Centre to design the park. In March last year, the department contracted a company to build the project, which has now been completed and is ready for its inauguration.
The green pedestrian bridge connects the King Prajadhipok Park at the Phra Nakhon side of the river with the Chaloem Phrakiat Forest Park in Thonburi.
The elevated section is 8.5 metres wide and 280 metres long. It’s situated between traffic lanes on the Phra Pok Klao Bridge and features a garden surrounding a point overlooking the Chao Phraya river and leisure spots. Cycling is banned on the path, but people will be allowed to dismount and walk their bicycles.
The UDDC’s director says the garden bridge concept has been an inspiration for architects since the 19th century. Similar projects have been mooted including not only London’s Garden Bridge but at Pier 55 in New York.
“We wanted to create an alternative for the over-the-river commute. People can enjoy a relaxing walk, which can improve the quality of life of urban residents.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Economy
Rubber roads will help Thai growers, increase safety
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired the signing ceremony of an agreement to use local Thai rubber in road construction, part of an effort to help the country’s financially strapped rubber farmers. Prayut praised the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives as well as Prince of Songkhla University, the Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research, the Rubber Plantation Cooperative Fund and the Engineering Institute of Thailand, under Royal Patronage.
A joint effort by the ministries and institutions has developed a rubber based paving method, which they say also increases the safety of roadways. The achievement is the result of government studies into road accidents and fatalities, and has the added benefit of helping the nation’s rubber growers.
The Economic Intelligence Center has predicted a gloomy outlook for rubber prices in Thailand this year due to tepid demand from China and increased domestic supply. The kingdom traditionally relies on Chinese consumption of its rubber, with 40% of exports destined for the world’s second largest economy, largely to make automobile tyres.
The Ministry of Transport has also announced plans to cover concrete road barricades with rubber. The method has been certified by the Institute of Scientific and Technological Research and was tested in South Korea, proving effective at reducing the adverse effects of traffic incidents. The covering process will take place from 2020 to 2022, encompassing 12,282 kilometres of road, utilising 1,063,651 rubber trees or about 1 million tonnes of rubber sap, accounting for 71% of growers’ income, or just over 30 billion baht.
The Rubber Authority of Thailand began to buy fresh resin instead of rubber in 2019. Rubber traders supply the fresh resin, bought by the RAOT, to local administrative organisations for use in road construction. The RAOT has calculated that about 13 tonnes of resin can make a kilometre of road. If the resin is bought for 46 baht per kilogram, a rubber planter will earn nearly 200,000 baht per kilometre. The Department of Highways says the surface of roads made of a mixture of resin and parasoil cement is more resilient and durable in hot weather than the surface of road made of asphalt and cement, and provides better traction.
SOURCE: NNTKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, June 17
Korat entrepreneur takes his dining concept to the skies
Trial shows cheap steroid could significantly reduce Covid-19 deaths – VIDEO
Injured whale shark looks for help from divers – VIDEO
MP proposes legalising prostitution, sex toys to lower rape cases
Teacher sends questionnaire to students asking for their phone passwords and social media accounts
Grounded Thai pilot now does motorbike food deliveries
Nightly curfew lifted, illegal motorbike racers back on the streets
Bangkok woman allegedly kills, mutilates father
Countdown! Thailand’s first satellite launch planned for Friday
Pattaya officials threaten bars masquerading as restaurants with closure – VIDEO
PM, police issue warning to biker gangs, threaten renewed curfew
3 vehicle incident injures 2 Chon Buri policemen
Billions of baht thrown at domestic tourism
Couple wins millions in lottery, husband’s age is the lucky number
No Aussie dollars in Thailand for at least 3 months
Man rides in on jet ski, fires shots as hundreds raid his illegal shellfish farm – VIDEO
Homicide ruled out Ukrainian woman’s Koh Samui death
Ranong slot machine. ATM glitch gives customers 10 times more cash.
Transport Company resumes service, bans foreigners
Bangkok’s sky park bridging the Chao Phraya ready for opening
Thailand renews cap on permanent residency applications
Thailand News Today – Thursday, June 11
No foreigners at Wat Pho, Bangkok temple says Thais only
Bangkok removing trees to make way for underground walkways
Up to 1,000 foreigners per day with smart phone tracking – plan to open Thailand up to foreigners
Anti-alcohol law has “bounty hunters” snitching for reward money
Survey says… most Thais prefer to keep foreign tourists out, for now
Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble – Thailand’s international travel quandary
Property slump in Thailand’s North
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
No Aussie dollars in Thailand for at least 3 months
- South2 days ago
Ranong slot machine. ATM glitch gives customers 10 times more cash.
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s sky park bridging the Chao Phraya ready for opening
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok removing trees to make way for underground walkways
- Business2 days ago
Up to 1,000 foreigners per day with smart phone tracking – plan to open Thailand up to foreigners
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Survey says… most Thais prefer to keep foreign tourists out, for now
- Opinion1 day ago
Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble – Thailand’s international travel quandary
- Bangkok1 day ago
Officer says sex-for-sale to be banned on infamous “happiness street”