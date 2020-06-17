Thailand News Today – Wednesday, June 17

Pattaya officials threaten bars masquerading as restaurants with closure

Following a number of inspections at various restaurants in the Pattaya area, police have cautioned venues not to pretend they’re restaurants when they’re actually just bars that have added some food.

In what may also serve as a warning to businesses in the rest of the country, Pattaya authorities are threatening some establishments with closure unless they tow the line.

Seems a lot of bars are now suddenly starting to serve up food as a way to ‘comply’ with the current restrictions.

The Permanent Secretary of Banglamung District, inspecting bar areas last night with police said such places would be shut down and fined, and would not be permitted to reopen until it is legal for bars and pubs to do so. There is currently no set date for such businesses to reopen although July 1 has been widely mooted.

Billions of baht thrown at domestic tourism

The Thai government is set to roll out its next stimulus packages next month – this time focussing on the tourism industry and a well-deserved perk for the country’s health volunteers who worked tirelessly during Thailand’s Covid-19 outbreak.

Out of the 3 packages, 2.4 billion baht will go to 1.2 million health volunteers and officials to fund holiday travel. Other stimulus packages will boost up the tourism industry and are set to run from July to October.

The Finance Ministry says 400 billion is going toward economic rehabilitation projects, the other 600 billion is planned to provide financial aid for people whose jobs took a hit from the pandemic as well as health-related plans.

Hua Hin bars request permission to reopen on trial basis

In what could set a precedent for the rest of the country, representatives of bar owners in Hua Hin, accompanied by the Mayor of Hua Hin, have submitted a request to authorities, requesting permission to reopen for a trial period.

The representation says that most other businesses have now been allowed to reopen, and that Hua Hin’s bars are promising to adhere to rigid hygiene and social distancing measures.

The seaside resort on the Gulf of Thailand has about 300 nightlife establishments, normally employing around 1,500 workers, all of whom are currently jobless.

The president of the Hua Hin Beer Club says all customers would be required to sign in and wear face masks, as well as observing social distancing rules. Bars and pubs have agreed they would close at 10pm during the trial period.

Expect a similar letter to be sent from bar and pub owners in Phuket and Pattaya.

Couple wins millions in lottery, husband’s age is the lucky number

Usually people hope just 1 of their lottery tickets will end up being a winner. A couple in Central Thailand had their lucky day when all 4 of their tickets came up trumps… a total of 24 million baht.

60 year old Bunruan and 67 year old Kumchai, both from Nakhon Sawan, went out looking for tickets. They specifically searched for tickets with the number 67, the husband’s age.

They were hoping for at least a 4,000 baht prize. Instead, each ticket won them 6 million baht!

The couple plan to donate a portion to help others, give some to their children who work in another province and use to purchase land for their retirement, which will be in the near future.

Grounded Thai pilot now does motorbike food deliveries

With many of the world’s international airlines grounded by the Covid-19 pandemic, many in the aviation industry, including even pilots, have been forced to find other ways to make a living.

A Thai Lion Air co-pilot 42 year old Nakarin Inta now delivers orders in Bangkok for Line Man, a local food delivery, taxi, messenger and parcel app. For now, Nakarin has traded in the skies for a Scoopie.

“Some airline staff have been on leave without pay. And for most of us, income has been cut by more than 70%. I still have expenses every month, so I had to find something on my own.”

“I thought, I cannot just sit here and wait for help. I have to fight for my family. I have to do something.”

Thailand’s air force will launch its first satellite this Friday, called Napa-1, it’s being launched in French Guyana in South America. But Thailand has already firm credentials in the area of launching rockets with the annual Bun Bang Fai festivals in Isaan. We’ll say goodbye today with just one of those launches… this one including a successful retrieval as well…. long before Elon Musk even thought of recycling rockets.