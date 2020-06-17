Thailand
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, June 17
Pattaya officials threaten bars masquerading as restaurants with closure
Following a number of inspections at various restaurants in the Pattaya area, police have cautioned venues not to pretend they’re restaurants when they’re actually just bars that have added some food.
In what may also serve as a warning to businesses in the rest of the country, Pattaya authorities are threatening some establishments with closure unless they tow the line.
Seems a lot of bars are now suddenly starting to serve up food as a way to ‘comply’ with the current restrictions.
The Permanent Secretary of Banglamung District, inspecting bar areas last night with police said such places would be shut down and fined, and would not be permitted to reopen until it is legal for bars and pubs to do so. There is currently no set date for such businesses to reopen although July 1 has been widely mooted.
Billions of baht thrown at domestic tourism
The Thai government is set to roll out its next stimulus packages next month – this time focussing on the tourism industry and a well-deserved perk for the country’s health volunteers who worked tirelessly during Thailand’s Covid-19 outbreak.
Out of the 3 packages, 2.4 billion baht will go to 1.2 million health volunteers and officials to fund holiday travel. Other stimulus packages will boost up the tourism industry and are set to run from July to October.
The Finance Ministry says 400 billion is going toward economic rehabilitation projects, the other 600 billion is planned to provide financial aid for people whose jobs took a hit from the pandemic as well as health-related plans.
Hua Hin bars request permission to reopen on trial basis
In what could set a precedent for the rest of the country, representatives of bar owners in Hua Hin, accompanied by the Mayor of Hua Hin, have submitted a request to authorities, requesting permission to reopen for a trial period.
The representation says that most other businesses have now been allowed to reopen, and that Hua Hin’s bars are promising to adhere to rigid hygiene and social distancing measures.
The seaside resort on the Gulf of Thailand has about 300 nightlife establishments, normally employing around 1,500 workers, all of whom are currently jobless.
The president of the Hua Hin Beer Club says all customers would be required to sign in and wear face masks, as well as observing social distancing rules. Bars and pubs have agreed they would close at 10pm during the trial period.
Expect a similar letter to be sent from bar and pub owners in Phuket and Pattaya.
Couple wins millions in lottery, husband’s age is the lucky number
Usually people hope just 1 of their lottery tickets will end up being a winner. A couple in Central Thailand had their lucky day when all 4 of their tickets came up trumps… a total of 24 million baht.
60 year old Bunruan and 67 year old Kumchai, both from Nakhon Sawan, went out looking for tickets. They specifically searched for tickets with the number 67, the husband’s age.
They were hoping for at least a 4,000 baht prize. Instead, each ticket won them 6 million baht!
The couple plan to donate a portion to help others, give some to their children who work in another province and use to purchase land for their retirement, which will be in the near future.
Grounded Thai pilot now does motorbike food deliveries
With many of the world’s international airlines grounded by the Covid-19 pandemic, many in the aviation industry, including even pilots, have been forced to find other ways to make a living.
A Thai Lion Air co-pilot 42 year old Nakarin Inta now delivers orders in Bangkok for Line Man, a local food delivery, taxi, messenger and parcel app. For now, Nakarin has traded in the skies for a Scoopie.
“Some airline staff have been on leave without pay. And for most of us, income has been cut by more than 70%. I still have expenses every month, so I had to find something on my own.”
“I thought, I cannot just sit here and wait for help. I have to fight for my family. I have to do something.”
Now time for the weather with Ab….
(Weather)
Thailand’s air force will launch its first satellite this Friday, called Napa-1, it’s being launched in French Guyana in South America. But Thailand has already firm credentials in the area of launching rockets with the annual Bun Bang Fai festivals in Isaan. We’ll say goodbye today with just one of those launches… this one including a successful retrieval as well…. long before Elon Musk even thought of recycling rockets.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Politics
MP proposes legalising prostitution, sex toys to lower rape cases
An MP of the Thai Civilised Party MP yesterday proposed make prostitution and adult toys legal in Thailand, to help stem what appears to be a rising tide of rape cases in the country. Mongkolkit Suksintharanon, one of Thailand’s wealthiest politicians is an adviser and a member of a House committee assigned to to tackle the problem of rape in the country.
The idea has been floated and debated for years at the highest level of government but has always been shot down by conservative politicians. Mongkolkit says he plans on formally bringing up the idea again to the committee and the government as a whole.
Prostitution has always been a taboo subject in Thailand, with some ultraconservative Thai leaders and law enforcement brass even going as far as to claim there is no prostitution in the kingdom, which stretches credulity and liberal leaders admit is simply not true. Instead prostitution is often viewed as the “elephant in the room,” with many leaders too embarrassed to discuss it or claiming they’ll “wipe out prostitution entirely.” Critics say this is impossible, unrealistic and ill advised.
The suggestions come just a day after the Royal Thai Police raided a warehouse in Samut Prakan and discovered illegal sex toys valued at over a million baht.
The House committee says it will consider all proposals to deal with sex crimes before submitting its own proposals for a new bill in July. Several high profile rape cases have been reported in Thai National media over the past several months.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Grounded Thai pilot now does motorbike food deliveries
“I have my motorbike, so I found my part time job. And now I am a food delivery man.”
With many of the world’s international airlines grounded by the Covid-19 pandemic, many in the aviation industry, including even pilots, have been forced to find other ways to make a living. Here in Thailand, a ban on international arrivals remains in place, and with domestic air travel currently limited, some aviators have shifted from the skies to the roads, taking jobs as motorbike delivery drivers or as with ride-hailing apps.
One such airman is co-pilot Nakarin Inta, who has been a commercial pilot for Thai Lion Air for about 4 years. He now delivers orders in Bangkok for Line Man, a local food delivery, taxi, messenger and parcel app. For now, Nakarin has traded in the skies for a Scoopie.
“Some airline staff have been on leave without pay. And for most of us, income has been cut by more than 70%. I still have expenses every month, so I had to find something on my own.”
Like in major cities around the world, food delivery service apps in Bangkok have exploded in popularity due to lockdown measures imposed by the government in March. Following the example of a fellow pilot, Inta realised he could generate a small income to support his wife and four year old daughter by delivering food on his motorbike.
“I thought, I cannot just sit here and wait for help. I have to fight for my family. I have to do something.”
The 42 year old always dreamed of a life in the skies but, fearing economic instability in the industry, held back on pursuing that dream for years. But about 5 years ago he decided to go for it. Seeing the rise of low cost carriers in Thailand, he studied for his commercial pilot degree and was soon hired by Thai Lion Air.
“To be a pilot was always in my dreams when I was a child. The best thing is travelling around the world and seeing so many people; I see the passengers smile when I dress up and go to the airport. I see their smile when they meet each other or they’re travelling to their vacation to beaches or mountains. And, more than everything, I can earn money to support my family.”
As a pilot, Inta says he would normally earn between 187,000 and 249,000 baht a month. Now, grounded mid-March, he says making 1,000 a day would be a big win for him.
Inta says he knows of more than 50 Thai pilots, including personal friends, now working as food delivery men, ride-hailing app drivers or food vendors, while waiting to resume their regular jobs. He and his friends have not been laid off, but their salaries are based on their flight assignments.
“I think everybody was impacted by Covid-19, everyone in the world, but look at the one beside you, your loved ones. You have to fight for them and fight for yourself. I miss every moment of my career. I miss my colleagues, my captain, my cabin crew and dispatchers and all the staff since we have worked together as a team for many years. And, mostly, I miss my office in the sky.”
SOURCE: CNN TravelKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Nightly curfew lifted, illegal motorbike racers back on the streets
Illegal motorbike street racers, known as ‘dek waen’, are back on the road right after the nightly curfew was lifted last Sunday. Police recently arrested 6 young racers in the southern province of Songkhla, but officials are warning others to slow down and abide by traffic laws as Thai media reports “dek waen are back on Bangkok streets”.
Royal Thai Police have set up 1,000 checkpoints across Thailand make sure dek waen aren’t racing late at night. The assistant national police chief said “Police will take tough legal action against these dek waen.”
Those arrested in Songkhla were 15 to 18 years old. They were charged with disturbing the peace and their motorbikes were confiscated. The juveniles had to pay a 1,000 fine, and their parents were also fined for allowing the teens to go out at night, a violation of the Child Protection Law. Some were also fined for driving without a license.
Shortly after the curfew was lifted, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was warning people that a curfew could be re-introduced if people fail to cooperate with coronavirus prevention measures. If dek waen racers keep breaking the rules, another nightly restriction might be put in place.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, June 17
Korat entrepreneur takes his dining concept to the skies
Trial shows cheap steroid could significantly reduce Covid-19 deaths – VIDEO
Injured whale shark looks for help from divers – VIDEO
MP proposes legalising prostitution, sex toys to lower rape cases
Teacher sends questionnaire to students asking for their phone passwords and social media accounts
Grounded Thai pilot now does motorbike food deliveries
Nightly curfew lifted, illegal motorbike racers back on the streets
Bangkok woman allegedly kills, mutilates father
Countdown! Thailand’s first satellite launch planned for Friday
Pattaya officials threaten bars masquerading as restaurants with closure – VIDEO
PM, police issue warning to biker gangs, threaten renewed curfew
3 vehicle incident injures 2 Chon Buri policemen
Billions of baht thrown at domestic tourism
Couple wins millions in lottery, husband’s age is the lucky number
No Aussie dollars in Thailand for at least 3 months
Man rides in on jet ski, fires shots as hundreds raid his illegal shellfish farm – VIDEO
Homicide ruled out Ukrainian woman’s Koh Samui death
Ranong slot machine. ATM glitch gives customers 10 times more cash.
Transport Company resumes service, bans foreigners
Bangkok’s sky park bridging the Chao Phraya ready for opening
Thailand renews cap on permanent residency applications
Thailand News Today – Thursday, June 11
No foreigners at Wat Pho, Bangkok temple says Thais only
Bangkok removing trees to make way for underground walkways
Up to 1,000 foreigners per day with smart phone tracking – plan to open Thailand up to foreigners
Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble – Thailand’s international travel quandary
Anti-alcohol law has “bounty hunters” snitching for reward money
Survey says… most Thais prefer to keep foreign tourists out, for now
Property slump in Thailand’s North
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
No Aussie dollars in Thailand for at least 3 months
- South2 days ago
Ranong slot machine. ATM glitch gives customers 10 times more cash.
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s sky park bridging the Chao Phraya ready for opening
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok removing trees to make way for underground walkways
- Business2 days ago
Up to 1,000 foreigners per day with smart phone tracking – plan to open Thailand up to foreigners
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Survey says… most Thais prefer to keep foreign tourists out, for now
- Opinion1 day ago
Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble – Thailand’s international travel quandary
- Bangkok1 day ago
Officer says sex-for-sale to be banned on infamous “happiness street”
ken jones
June 17, 2020 at 6:20 pm
The military goverement is a rapid monkey with AIDS. Complete uterless fools. Whatever happened o that submarine the monkeys were gonna buy from the devil China? What goverement creates a revenue producing tourist attrction from British and Allid soliders being tortured as Thai women are raped and sodamized? What goverement allows a sniff puffy fraud from strutting around the country?
Madeline Thompson
June 17, 2020 at 6:31 pm
This has become most disturbing, the repeated threats from the authorities to the Thai people
who are only desperately trying to get their lives back together again. Yes, there will be those who break the rules, which needs to be understood by the authorities. They need to deal with that, without threat of punishment to all Thais, the majority of whom only want to be permitted to function fully again, to do what they have always done and mostly, so very well. Thailand would never have been the go-to tourist destination for millions if that was not true. It is the local police – part of the authoritarian mechanism – who need to deal with that, and generally, they are also very good at what they do. It is those at the top of the authoritarian ‘food chain’ who need to understand this principle.