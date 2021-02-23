Top virologist says vaccine type used in Thailand carries low risk of side-effects | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Top virologist says vaccine type used in Thailand carries low risk of side-effects
A top virologist from Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University says the inactivated Covid-19 vaccines that will be in use in Thailand carry a low risk of side-effects. Yong Poovorawan says the risk of a severe reaction such as anaphylaxis, is lower with the Chinese Sinovac jab and the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Posting on his Facebook page, Yong says a US study shows that 1 month after the administration of 13.7 vaccine doses, 4.5 cases of anaphylaxis were reported in 1 million patients. No deaths from anaphylaxis were reported. However, Yong says vaccines such as the Pfizer and Moderna jabs are a newer type of vaccine and therefore have the potential to have more side-effects.
“113 deaths reported after receiving the vaccines were proven after autopsy to not be directly related to the vaccines, according to the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. US uses mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which are relatively new and could have many undesirable side effects.”
Yong says that vaccines such as that developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University are virus vector vaccines, which have been studied for a long time, with a lower risk of side-effects.
“Inactivated vaccines, such as Sinovac’s, that will be used in Thailand should have even less chance of causing side effects including anaphylaxis.”
The first doses of the Chinese jab are expected to arrive in the Kingdom tomorrow, with the PM volunteering to be first to take it. Yong says Covid-19 inactivated vaccines have been developed in the same way as vaccines that have proven successful against other serious illnesses.
“They were created by the same procedures that are used to manufacture working vaccines, such as for rabies, polio and Hepatitis A. Those who are afraid of the side-effects of Covid-19 vaccine can rest assured, as vaccines that Thailand will use have the lowest chance of undesirable side effects. As many Thais as possible should get vaccinated to create a strong immunity, which would help return the outbreak situation to normal as soon as possible.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Bars to reopen next week, “orange zones” must stop serving booze at 11pm
Bars and pubs throughout Thailand will be able to open on March 1 in every province except Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of Covid-19 infections. With Thailand’s number of coronavirus infections now on a downward slope, many provinces with little to no cases have been reclassified by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The majority of Thailand’s 77 provinces are now classified as “green zones” where bars and pubs can operate as normal.
Bars, pubs and entertainment venues in “orange zones,” which includes Bangkok, will be able to serve alcohol until 11pm. Restaurants will also be able to serve alcohol and offer dine-in services until 11pm. Live performances are allowed, but the customers are not allowed to dance. Schools and other education centres and open as normal.
In “yellow zone” provinces, bars and entertainment venues can serve alcohol until midnight while restaurants can also serve alcohol and offer dine-in services until midnight. Live performances are allowed, but just like “orange” provinces, no dancing is allowed.
Sports stadiums in both “orange” and “yellow” zones can open, but only a limited number of spectators are allowed. Gyms and other fitness centres can open as normal.
Restrictions are still tight in Samut Sakhon. Bars and entertainment venues are closed while restaurants can only offer dine-in services until 9pm and cannot serve alcohol. Schools will also remain closed.
Red zone: Samut Sakhon
Orange zones: Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Tak, Ratchaburi
Yellow zones: Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Phetchaburi, Ranong, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chumphon, Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Tourism
Tourism officials call for vaccine passport strategy to re-open tourism in Q4
The Tourism Authority of Thailand says the Kingdom must agree a “vaccine passport” policy by June in order to welcome foreign tourists by the fourth quarter of the year. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot from the TAT says such a scheme would have a significant impact on the international market, where many countries have already embarked on large-scale vaccination programmes.
“TAT plans to bring back international tourists by the fourth quarter but that will depend largely on our policy development too.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, the TAT is also calling for an “area quarantine” policy from the third quarter of the year, similar to what’s being done for a group of tourists from Indonesia, now carrying out villa quarantine on the southern island of Phuket.
Siripakorn says recent polls of overseas travel agents and tourists show that people are prepared to be vaccinated if it means they can travel internationally once more. Meanwhile the Middle Eastern carrier Qatar Airlines is pushing for the mandatory 14-day quarantine to be eased at Thailand’s beach destinations for the third quarter of the year, adding that it’s ready to resume direct flights to Phuket.
The TAT has conducted a survey of over 4,000 British people, with 75% saying they would agree to be vaccinated if it was a mandatory requirement in countries they wish to travel to. However, 41% are against vaccination in the case of countries insisting on quarantine. In Finland, another survey revealed that 99% of people agree with the importance of vaccines for international travel, but 68% say they won’t travel to any country still enforcing mandatory quarantine. The Finnish survey also shows that Thailand remains a favourite destination, chosen by 62% of participants. Siripakorn says the survey findings indicate the importance of a vaccine passport scheme for Thailand.
“Those surveys clearly told us that the government must accelerate a concrete plan for a vaccine passport by June in order to receive inoculated tourists, or else we could miss a huge opportunity as some countries have already started quarantine-free programmes for vaccinated travellers.”
In a further tourism drive, the London office of the TAT has launched a marketing campaign called, “Linger Longer”, to promote 60 day holiday packages. It’s understood tourists availing of the package plan to arrive over the Easter break.
Meanwhile, the TAT offices in Mumbai and New Delhi have reported an uptake in bookings, with 2 groups of between 200 and 300 Indian tourists planning to hold weddings at beach hotels in the Kingdom. The TAT projects that at each group will spend at least 10 million baht.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok restaurants to be allowed to serve alcohol until 11pm
Bangkok’s nightlife is coming back to life… slowly, very slowly. Restrictions are easing and restaurants in the city will soon be allowed to serve alcohol, but just until 11pm.
At a Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the administration decided to ease restrictions. A formal announcement will be made tomorrow. Bangkok, as well as other neighbouring provinces, are set to be reclassified from “red” to “orange” zones, allowing restrictions to ease.
The CCSA also decided to extend the Emergency Decree for another month. The decree, now set to end on March 31, was put in place last year to combat the spread of the coronavirus. It has been extended numerous times.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bars to reopen next week, “orange zones” must stop serving booze at 11pm
Top virologist says vaccine type used in Thailand carries low risk of side-effects
Thailand’s passenger car sales drop by over 44% year-on-year
Pro-democracy group calls for “honest” cops to join them, as corruption exposed in parliament
Thai FDA expedites the process to list cannabis as an “essential medicine”
Woman files police report after mother allegedly dies during liposuction procedure
Tourism officials call for vaccine passport strategy to re-open tourism in Q4
Flying high and fine dining in a re-purposed old jet in Bangkok | VIDEO
Polygamy is not under Thai law, but the lifestyle is still practiced
Bangkok restaurants to be allowed to serve alcohol until 11pm
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha offers to be first up for Covid-19 vaccine
The all new ‘villa quarantine’ in Phuket, Thailand | VIDEO
59 foreign tourists arrive in Phuket, first to undergo the luxurious “villa quarantine”
Snakes in Bangkok. Get up close and personal… if you dare | VIDEO
CCSA Update: 89 new Covid-19 cases
Thai industry leaders warn economy on brink of collapse
Thai PM walkout, easing of covid restrictions | February 19
70 wealthy foreign tourists will be the first to undergo “villa quarantine” at Phuket luxury resort
Why do foreign men like Thai women? A Thaiger vlogger wants to know
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic
Thai police officer gets slap down after trying to marry mistress
Thai PM walks out of parliament, accusing MPs of not listening to him
DUMBO the rooftop bar in Bangkok, a hidden gem | VIDEO
130 new Covid infections today while first group of foreign tourists arrive tonight
Thailand tourism officials want to attract Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency holders
Police raid “Hippie Festival Samui,” arrest French musicians for allegedly working without a permit
Thailand still tracking down Red Bull heir to press charges
Cash-strapped Thai Airways plans to buy 20 to 30 aircraft in 2025
Quarantine hotel threatens to sue over complaint about cockroach in food
40 Thai minors found victimised after Thailand modelling agent arrested for assault and pornography
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Economy4 days ago
Thai industry leaders warn economy on brink of collapse
- Central Thailand4 days ago
Thai police officer gets slap down after trying to marry mistress
- Bangkok4 days ago
DUMBO the rooftop bar in Bangkok, a hidden gem | VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
130 new Covid infections today while first group of foreign tourists arrive tonight
- Crime2 days ago
Police raid “Hippie Festival Samui,” arrest French musicians for allegedly working without a permit
- Crime3 days ago
Thailand still tracking down Red Bull heir to press charges
- Thailand2 days ago
Cash-strapped Thai Airways plans to buy 20 to 30 aircraft in 2025
- Crime4 days ago
40 Thai minors found victimised after Thailand modelling agent arrested for assault and pornography
Rob
Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 12:57 pm
Is there any data demonstrating a continuing existence of protective levels of antibodies in vaccine trial participants since the first test vaccines were injected..?… and ongoing, timely testing of those same individuals..?