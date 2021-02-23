Bars to reopen next week, “orange zones” must stop serving booze at 11pm

Bars and pubs throughout Thailand will be able to open on March 1 in every province except Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of Covid-19 infections. With Thailand’s number of coronavirus infections now on a downward slope, many provinces with little to no cases have been reclassified by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The majority of Thailand’s 77 provinces are now classified as “green zones” where bars and pubs can operate as normal.

Bars, pubs and entertainment venues in “orange zones,” which includes Bangkok, will be able to serve alcohol until 11pm. Restaurants will also be able to serve alcohol and offer dine-in services until 11pm. Live performances are allowed, but the customers are not allowed to dance. Schools and other education centres and open as normal.

In “yellow zone” provinces, bars and entertainment venues can serve alcohol until midnight while restaurants can also serve alcohol and offer dine-in services until midnight. Live performances are allowed, but just like “orange” provinces, no dancing is allowed.

Sports stadiums in both “orange” and “yellow” zones can open, but only a limited number of spectators are allowed. Gyms and other fitness centres can open as normal.

Restrictions are still tight in Samut Sakhon. Bars and entertainment venues are closed while restaurants can only offer dine-in services until 9pm and cannot serve alcohol. Schools will also remain closed.

Red zone: Samut Sakhon

Orange zones: Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Tak, Ratchaburi

Yellow zones: Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Phetchaburi, Ranong, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chumphon, Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.