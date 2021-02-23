Bangkok
Bars to reopen next week, “orange zones” must stop serving booze at 11pm
Bars and pubs throughout Thailand will be able to open on March 1 in every province except Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of Covid-19 infections. With Thailand’s number of coronavirus infections now on a downward slope, many provinces with little to no cases have been reclassified by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The majority of Thailand’s 77 provinces are now classified as “green zones” where bars and pubs can operate as normal.
Bars, pubs and entertainment venues in “orange zones,” which includes Bangkok, will be able to serve alcohol until 11pm. Restaurants will also be able to serve alcohol and offer dine-in services until 11pm. Live performances are allowed, but the customers are not allowed to dance. Schools and other education centres and open as normal.
In “yellow zone” provinces, bars and entertainment venues can serve alcohol until midnight while restaurants can also serve alcohol and offer dine-in services until midnight. Live performances are allowed, but just like “orange” provinces, no dancing is allowed.
Sports stadiums in both “orange” and “yellow” zones can open, but only a limited number of spectators are allowed. Gyms and other fitness centres can open as normal.
Restrictions are still tight in Samut Sakhon. Bars and entertainment venues are closed while restaurants can only offer dine-in services until 9pm and cannot serve alcohol. Schools will also remain closed.
Red zone: Samut Sakhon
Orange zones: Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Tak, Ratchaburi
Yellow zones: Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Phetchaburi, Ranong, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chumphon, Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Woman files police report after mother allegedly dies during liposuction procedure
Police in Bangkok are questioning 2 medics and 4 other staff members after a patient allegedly died during liposuction surgery. 54 year old Saranpat Kanchanasuwan died at a clinic in the capital on Saturday. According to a Bangkok Post report, the woman’s 30 year old daughter, Aiyamin Itthiranant, says her mother wanted to remove fat from her back and had a number of consultations with various clinics and private hospitals. She chose the clinic in the Bang Kapi district because of its “satisfaction guaranteed” assurances.
The victim’s daughter says her mother booked an appointment for Saturday, asking Aiyamin to pick her up at 2pm after the surgery. Aiyamin says her brother then received a call from the clinic at around 1pm, in which he was advised of complications during surgery. When he asked for his mother to be transported to hospital, it’s understood staff at the clinic refused. Aiyamin says her mother’s life may have been saved if the clinic had arranged for her to be sent to hospital. It’s understood the clinic has 2 large hospitals nearby.
An autopsy has determined that Saranpat died from heart and respiratory failure. Aiyamin believes her mother may have suffered from an anaesthesia overdose and has filed a formal police complaint against a doctor, assistant doctor, and 4 staff members. Wichai Narong from Hua Mak police says the dead woman’s family members will be invited to provide statements.
Meanwhile, Thares Krussanairawiwong from the Department of Health Service Support says an initial inspection of the clinic has concluded that the equipment and surgery room are in satisfactory working condition and meet required standards. The clinic is still open, but could face a charge of operating outside the hours it’s licenced to do so.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Tourism
Flying high and fine dining in a re-purposed old jet in Bangkok | VIDEO
This could actually be the only time you enjoy dining on a plane. Na-Oh Bangkok re-purposed a decommissioned L-1011 Lockheed aircraft, turning the old jet into a fine dining restaurant located within the ChangChui Project, just a few minutes away from downtown Bangkok. With it’s eclectic interiors and their signature Thai-fusion courses, the restaurant offers quite a memorable experience.
Chris, our Thaiger Vlogger, takes you on a tour. Let’s check it out!
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok restaurants to be allowed to serve alcohol until 11pm
Bangkok’s nightlife is coming back to life… slowly, very slowly. Restrictions are easing and restaurants in the city will soon be allowed to serve alcohol, but just until 11pm.
At a Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the administration decided to ease restrictions. A formal announcement will be made tomorrow. Bangkok, as well as other neighbouring provinces, are set to be reclassified from “red” to “orange” zones, allowing restrictions to ease.
The CCSA also decided to extend the Emergency Decree for another month. The decree, now set to end on March 31, was put in place last year to combat the spread of the coronavirus. It has been extended numerous times.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
