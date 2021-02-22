PM Prayut Chan-o-cha offers to be first up for Covid-19 vaccine | The Thaiger

image
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha offers to be first up for Covid-19 vaccine

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

PHOTO: Thailand Business News
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has offered to be the first in Thailand to get jabbed with China’s Sinovac vaccine, which is set to arrive on Wednesday. Apparently, the prime minister had said in the past that people over 60 years old should not get the coronavirus vaccine. Prayut is 66.

Last month, Prayut made a post on Facebook saying he won’t let Thais become vaccine “guinea pigs,” pointing out serious negative side effects some people have reported after getting injected with a Covid-19 vaccine.

The first 200,000 doses of the Chinese made vaccine are expected to arrive on Wednesday. Prayut is expected to formally accept the delivery at an event Thai officials are calling “Covid vaccines, restoring the Thai Smile.”

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the vaccine has been a sensitive issue and the vaccine management team has been under a lot of pressure.

“I haven’t hidden anything but need to find the right time to explain my decisions. There are concerns about untoward occurrences, like what happens if the plane carrying the vaccines crashes? If the vaccine does not arrive, it will not be the government’s fault, because we have completed our side of the job.”

The Sinovac vaccine still needs to be approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration before use.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

News Categories:
Related Topics:
5 Comments

5 Comments

  1. Avatar

    James Pate

    Monday, February 22, 2021 at 5:53 pm

    I guess the guy didn’t get that memo that says “Anyone who walks out of Parliament must go to the end of the vaccination line.”

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Slugger

      Monday, February 22, 2021 at 5:57 pm

      Correct. Who sent the memo? Oh you imagined it, how tragic.

      Reply
  2. Avatar

    Jason

    Monday, February 22, 2021 at 6:07 pm

    James, that was a good quip…no denying it 🙂 I look at leaders of countries around the world and there’s this dilemma….Do I go first to show that it’s ok to have the vaccine or do I do the humble bit and wait till others more important to the cause of virus control have the vaccination?? (First line workers, the elderly, airport staff). I’ll let world leaders squirm over that one 😉

    Reply
    • Avatar

      James Pate

      Monday, February 22, 2021 at 6:15 pm

      Thanks, Jason. But seriously folks, public opinion says politicians should be last, as stated in an article posted here today.

      Reply
  3. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    Monday, February 22, 2021 at 6:07 pm

    Still to be approved!
    Oh well that might be a few more weeks then.
    PM Prayut will officially accept the vaccine.
    Along with a troupe of trained Thais doing back somersaults and then punching the air.
    There will also be a Thai band playing and singing of PM Prayut.
    “For he’s a jolly could fellow . . .”
    The great Thai saviour saves Thailand – a publicity stunt no more.
    And what’s this.
    He said people over 60 should not have the vaccine, yet he at 66 will be vaccinated!
    What’s good for the peasants is not good for him it seems.

    Reply

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Bangkok restaurants to be allowed to serve alcohol until 11pm

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

24 mins ago

on

Monday, February 22, 2021

By

Stock photo by Louis Hansel for Unsplash

Bangkok’s nightlife is coming back to life… slowly, very slowly. Restrictions are easing and restaurants in the city will soon be allowed to serve alcohol, but just until 11pm.

At a Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the administration decided to ease restrictions. A formal announcement will be made tomorrow. Bangkok, as well as other neighbouring provinces, are set to be reclassified from “red” to “orange” zones, allowing restrictions to ease.

The CCSA also decided to extend the Emergency Decree for another month. The decree, now set to end on March 31, was put in place last year to combat the spread of the coronavirus. It has been extended numerous times.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Phuket

59 foreign tourists arrive in Phuket, first to undergo the luxurious “villa quarantine”

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 hours ago

on

Monday, February 22, 2021

By

PHOTO: Sri Panwa

59 tourists have arrived in Thailand and are now in “villa quarantine” at a luxury resort in Phuket. In an effort to boost the country’s economy and revive the tourism sector, Thai officials have focused on attracting rich tourists who will spend a lot of money during their visit to Thailand.

13 of the tourists flew to Thailand from Indonesia on a chartered Garuda Airlines flight and arrived at the Phuket International Airport yesterday night. The rest of the tourists arrived 2 hours later on another chartered flight from Indonesia.

The tourists, from various European countries, met in Indonesia before travelling to Phuket. They are all staying at the Sri Panwa luxury resort on the island province to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine. They are the first group to undergo the expensive “villa quarantine” since the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration approved the quarantine scheme last year.

For the first 5 days of the quarantine, the visitors must stay in their room. After that, they can use the facilities at the hotel.

In an earlier report, Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the new quarantine scheme could put Thailand on the map as a tourist destination in the “new era.”

“If villa quarantine is successfully implemented, meaning there will not be a Covid-19 case, or infection can be effectively controlled, we will be a tourist destination in the new era.”

59 foreign tourists arrive in Phuket, first to undergo the luxurious

PHOTO: Nation Thailand

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA Update: 89 new Covid-19 cases

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

4 hours ago

on

Monday, February 22, 2021

By

PHOTO: Post Today

89 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,060 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 25,504 coronavirus infections and 83 deaths.

The mass testing campaign, primarily in the epicentre of infections Samut Sakhon and recently in Pathum Thani after an outbreak, has been reduced, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Natapanu Nopakun, who reports the CCSA daily update in English.

“The active case finding has been scaled down. Nevertheless, we have been able to seek out most of the active cases in the target provinces already.”

Out of the 89 new cases, 59 were exposed to the virus at areas considered a “high risk” for infection, including 31 in Samut Sakhon, 11 in Tak, 9 in Pathum Thani, 6 in Nakhon Pathom. 1 in Ayutthaya and 1 in Ang Thong.

Proactive testing detected 14 of the new cases, including 9 in Pathum Thani, 2 in Samut Sakhon, 2 in Tak and 1 in Nonthaburi.

The other 10 cases were detected in quarantine for those entering Thailand from overseas.

Active Covid-19 new cases in Thailand as of February 21, according to Worldometers.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

