image
image
Economy

Thailand’s passenger car sales drop by over 44% year-on-year

Maya Taylor

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

PHOTO: Connor Williams on Unsplash
Thailand’s domestic car sales dropped by over 21% last month, with passenger car sales plummeting by over 44% year-on-year. The Bangkok Post reports that the resurgence of the Covid-19 virus late last year has affected consumer confidence and buying power. The sale of commercial vehicles is also down by 5.4% year-on-year.

Surasak Suthongwan from Toyota Motor Thailand, says people are worried about the second outbreak’s impact on employment prospects and the economy as a whole, which is putting them off buying cars. He says that the automotive sector is still trying to recover from the effects of the original outbreak of the virus and that other sectors, such as the tourism industry, are at a standstill.

“Those factors caused domestic car sales to drop and the company is closely monitoring the economic situation and the pandemic.”

Toyota has a 32.2% share of the domestic market and domestic sales this month are also expected to be affected by the ongoing crisis. However, the automotive firm says it expects the government’s stimulus campaigns will help the economy and give consumer spending a boost.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

5 Comments

5 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11:47 am

    I’m delighted.
    Thais cannot afford cars now. I want them on bicycles wearing straw hats.
    They had it good, but killed the golden goose with their double pricing, swindling, and blind obedience to stupid dictators, with unreasonable bans.
    They still have exports but Vietnam is in competition now.
    It’s the Thais’ destiny. One bike, one straw hat. one paddy field.

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Fred glue

      Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 12:27 pm

      I’m still laughing, I fell of my chair, 😂😂

      Reply
  2. Avatar

    Glenn

    Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11:57 am

    and 83 people died… this is your govt working on your behalf (not).

    No. They are working for the UN Agenda21/2030. YOU don’t matter.

    You have been lied to, are being lied to, and will be lied to until you must ride a bicycle instead of your car, and live in a cement box – because this is what some maniacs who run the show want.

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Andy W

    Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 12:00 pm

    Exports will take a hit as well due to the global financial crisis.

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Issan John

      Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 12:15 pm

      Exports already have, Andy W – not just cars, but pretty much everything except food.

      Even if tourism recovers to some extent with the removal of quarantine, it’ll still be affected by the recession as will everything else – the sooner what can be salvaged is, though, with a vaccine roll-out, the better things will start to become.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

