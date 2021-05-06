image
Oh, how the tables have turned… This time last year, Thailand was in strict lockdown to combat a pandemic that was starting its march around the globe, while countries such as the US and UK dithered over how to handle the crisis.

The upshot was both western countries ended up with 2 of the world’s highest infection rates and preventable deaths. Thailand’s lockdown had a significant impact on the economy, particularly in the tourism sector, but the government’s tough action then meant the country was able to curb the spread and get back to semi-normal for most of the rest of 2020.

However, it seems Covid-19 was simply biding its time. All it took was an overly-confident (some might say arrogant) government and a complacent public. The third wave that now has the country in its grip – in particular, Bangkok and surrounding provinces – was sparked by nightlife in the capital and so-called “hi-so” members of Thai society, allegedly including some political figures.

At the time of writing, Thailand has reported 1,911 new infections and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. Last month, the country reported 36,650 new cases – more than it had recorded since the start of the pandemic, including last December’s outbreak in the fishing industry around Samut Sakhon’s coastline.

A number of field hospitals have been opened in Bangkok and other parts of the country, as fears of bed shortages grow. There have been reports that some hospitals – predominantly in Bangkok – have been refusing to carry out Covid-19 testing because they don’t have enough beds to comply with the government’s mandatory hospitalisation policy for all who test positive.

Thailand's global reputation for pandemic management goes down the pan

Meanwhile, the national vaccine rollout has been slammed for its snail-like pace and the low number of doses available. For reasons known only to them, the government has decided to run with just 2 vaccines – China’s Sinovac and AstraZeneca, the latter will be produced locally under a technology transfer deal. The company chosen to manufacture the vaccine is Siam Bioscience, which was set up by CPB Equity, an investment arm of the Crown Property Bureau. Although the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine has also gained the approval of the Food & Drug Administration, there appears to be no rush to order it.

In the meantime, countries such as the UK and the US, derided initially for their slow response to Covid-19, are racing ahead with vaccinating their populations in the hope of achieving herd immunity and rebooting their economies. With Thailand’s limited vaccine supply currently off-limits to non-Thais, some expats are considering long and expensive trips for the sole purpose of inoculation.

In Thailand, people are angry and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and his side-kick, the Public Health Minister and deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul, have been blasted for their handling of the crisis. In particular, the decision to allow inter-provincial travel to go ahead over the recent extended Songkran holiday has come back to haunt them, despite the availability of figures before the break of rising infections.

A petition calling for Anutin’s resignation has received over 228,400 signatures at the time of writing, although many see him as lacking any real power under the PM’s rule, who has now taken sole charge of handling the pandemic. There may be fall out over this throwing of his deputy PM under the political bus.

The Australian Financial Review quotes Ken Lohatepanont, a political analyst based in Bangkok, who sums up how people are feeling…

“Everyone is angry right now – business leaders, SMEs, ordinary people, I’ve heard even the government’s coalition partners are discontent. The government’s worst mistake was letting the Songkran break happen. We already knew then the outbreak would be serious, and inexplicably Prayut let everyone travel around the country, saying ‘whatever happens, happens’.”

SOURCE: AFR

 

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thursday Covid UPDATE: 18 deaths and 1,911 new infections

Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

Thursday, May 6, 2021

By

The Thai ministry of health has announced the Wednesday tally from Bangkok and the provinces. There has been 18 new Covid-related deaths and 1,911 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The oddly consistent daily tally suggests that the infection rate is steady and not running “out of control”. (The Thaiger is not suggesting anything ‘sinister’ about the numbers but notes, statistically, that there is little variance in the daily figures despite a highly dynamic situation)

The worsening situation in the Klong Toey ‘slum’ area, a community of some 100,000, is the BMA and government’s most pressing issue. There’s been a surge of resources and mass testing in recent days. After recently testing, 1,336 Klong Toey residents over a period of 3 days, results showed 1 in 14 people testing positive. This could produce a new spike in the daily infection total in the next few days.

Meanwhile, a spokesman from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that, following discussions with Thailand’s Centre of Disease Control relating to foreigners, expats and access to Covid vaccines, a further briefing on the matter will be made today.

On Tuesday, a ministry spokesperson Rungrueng Kitphati rolled back some of the earlier commitments to vaccinate “everyone”, including foreigners with a free Covid vaccine…

“The vaccines right now are only reserved for Thai people who are now at a high-risk level or living in the severe outbreak areas. Expats should wait for a clear policy from the government.”

He flatly denied reports of expats living in Thailand being allowed to register for free vaccines. But did offer a glimmer of hope…

“In the future, the country will provide more alternatives for vaccines so they could have a chance of getting it.”

Hopefully there will be some clarification of those comments. The Thaiger tips there will be another back-flip and foreigners will be offered some access to the next vaccine roll out (pure speculation on our part). We will report the results of that media conference as soon as it's available.

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid outbreak in Bangkok's Klong Toey area is a major setback

Avatar

Published

12 hours ago

on

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

By

Stock photo via Flickr

The recent Covid-19 outbreak in Bangkok’s largest slum of Klong Toey, is a major setback for the Thai government’s efforts in controlling the virus’ third wave in the capital. In the overcrowded community, more than 300 infections were discovered just last month. Now, after recently testing, 1,336 Klong Toey residents over a period of 3 days, results showed 1 in 14 people testing positive.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is even admitting that the mass outbreak, in such a dense community of 100,000 people, is the most worrying. The residents, mainly who are considered to be in the low-income bracket, venture across the country’s capital daily by way of public transport, to work in various sectors. Travelling to other areas of the city is just one of many reasons the CCSA is closely watching the situation.

All at-risk residents in Klong Toey are being tested for the virus, but since results take 1 or 2 days, the chance of spreading the virus, even if asymptomatic, is high. As each housing is only a few feet from the next, self-isolating upon suspicion or displaying virus symptoms may be almost impossible for the residents.

As health officials race to squash a possible nightmare in the capital, community leaders are also pitching in to deliver food to the homes of high-risk residents. More beds are also being added to Bangkok field hospitals, with even the idea of setting up a field hospital in the slum gaining steam.

The Port Authority of Thailand has offered one of its Klong Toey warehouses to be used as a field hospital with the King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital offering medical staff and equipment to the field hospital, which will feature at least 100 beds. Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang is remaining positive, recently saying that the outbreak in Klong Toey could be under control in the next 2 weeks.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Rising Phuket Covid-19 infections may cause ICU shortage

Neill Fronde

Published

15 hours ago

on

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

By

FILE PHOTO: ICU beds may be in short supply in Phuket soon.

A shortage of ICU beds in Phuket may be coming soon according to an epidemiologist at the main government hospital, Vachira Phuket Hospital. Phuket governor held a live broadcast press conference this morning where the doctor explained that, with the spread of the B.117 variant which is more transmissible and often leads to pneumonia, she fears beds will fill quickly as infection numbers increase across the province.

The first and second wave of Covid-19 saw very little pneumonia, but national reports on the third wave show about one-in-four infections have pneumonia symptoms. Only 10% of cases in Phuket have severe symptoms, while 30% have light pneumonia symptoms, and about 50% see no symptoms. Still, even 10% may require a lot of ventilators and overwhelm the health care system. At the government hospital, there are 200 beds available, but only 19 ICU beds for severe cases. ICU beds are already half full, and the number of pneumonia patients who may soon require those beds is growing quickly. An 80% bed occupancy is considered a critical situation for the ICU.

Infection rates have been high in Phuket and experts warn that the island desperately needs to reduce the number of new infections immediately to avoid an ICU bed shortage catastrophe. The vice governor said that proactive screening has been stepped up, especially in Rawai, Cherng Talay, and Mai Khao, and health officials will expand to other at-risk areas. They’re hoping proactive screening will be more effective than asking people for 14-day self quarantines.

Phuket currently has 476 people receiving treatment for Covid-19 with all but 1 originating in the province. 253 of those people have been discharged from the hospital, and the remaining patients are spread between 7 area hospitals while an additional 73 patients are receiving treatment at field hospitals.

Outbreaks have been spreading to different areas recently with Phuket town, Cherng Talay, Wichit, and Rassada currently marked as hotspots. With the frequent movement, the government is asking people to call 191 to report areas that may have many infections. The governor vowed that medical staff would then provide proactive testing and give care to those with Covid-19 already in order to slow spread and prevent an ICU bed shortage in Phuket.

Below are the latest figures for infections around Phuket.

  • Wichit ‒ 48 infections
  • Patong ‒ 45
  • Phuket Town 44 (Talad Yai 27, Talad Neua 17)
  • Rassada ‒ 44
  • Cherng Talay ‒ 43
  • Kathu ‒ 38
  • Chalong ‒ 34
  • Kamala ‒ 32
  • Srisoonthorn ‒ 29
  • Rawai ‒ 26
  • Thepkrasattri ‒ 19
  • Koh Kaew ‒ 13
  • Pa Khlok ‒ 10
  • Mai Khao ‒ 8
  • Sakhu ‒ 8
  • Karon ‒ 7

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

